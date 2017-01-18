Unite’s former HQ offered up for social housing three years ago

Trade union Unite’s former headquarters on Merrion Square was offered up for social housing three years ago, despite its recent application for an exemption, it emerged Tuesday night.

The union, which was involved in the Home Sweet Home occupation of Apollo House, sought a “social housing exemption certificate” from Dublin City Council in relation to work on its former headquarters.

The application was made by property managers acting on behalf of Unite who were seeking planning permission to convert the protected Georgian building, which had been in office use, back to residential use.

On Monday, Unite regional secretary Jimmy Kelly said it was his understanding that seeking the social housing exemption certificate was a necessary part of the process, but he needed to take further advice on the matter.

Suitable

On Tuesday night, Mr Kelly said he had reviewed the relevant documentation and found that the union had offered the building to a number of organisations for social housing three years ago. However, the groups did not consider the building to be suitable.

“I can confirm that, when Unite vacated the former offices three years ago, we contacted a number of NGOs working in the area of emergency housing provision and invited them to inspect the premises and assess their suitability,” he said.

“The offer was for a three-year period. One of the organisations who took up our invitation, Focus Ireland, came to the conclusion that the Merrion Square building was completely unsuitable for their needs as it stood. ”

A spokesman for Focus Ireland confirmed the offer. “Unite asked Focus Ireland (and other organisations) at the time would our organisation be interested in possible use of the building for a period of a maximum of three years while the union was developing its own plans for future use of the premises,” he said.