Two hospitalised after fire breaks out in homeless shelter

Two people were taken to hospital early on Monday morning after a fire at a homeless hostel in Dublin.

It was one of at least four emergency call outs for Dublin Fire Brigade on a busy period between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Four units were sent to a fire at York House, Salvation Army hostel on Longford Street Little about 3am.

The hostel provides provides direct access accommodation for 80 single homeless men.

It is understood the fire began in a bedroom. A spokesman said two people were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

In a separate fire at a home in Knocksedan Estate in Swords, the spokesman said one crew remained at the scene on Monday morning.

An emergency call was made about 4.30am.

A fire brigade spokesman said the house had a timber frame and the residents had been evacuated safely. There were no injuries reported.

A third fire broke out in a home on Olaf Road near Arbour Hill in Dublin 7 about 3.30am. Three fire crews attended the blaze and there were no injuries.

“It does get busier and busier at this time of the year,” the spokesman said.

Late on Sunday night a fire broke out in the basement of the Temple Bar Hotel.

All residents were evacuated from the hotel and emergency fire crews were called to the scene about 11.10pm.