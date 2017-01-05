Two-fold increase in human rights activists killed globally

The number of human rights defenders killed throughout the world almost doubled in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The Irish-based agency Front Line Defenders has reported that 281 human rights activists were killed in 25 countries last year, compared to 156 in 2015.

Its annual reports on defenders at risk, published on Thursday, shows that safety for activists has deteriorated significantly in a number of countries, including The Philippines, Bangladesh, Turkey, and several African and South American states.

The increase in numbers could be partly attributable to the fact the agency has “become better at collecting information”, said Andrew Anderson, executive director of Front Line Defenders.

Dangerous environments

“The annual report is once again a story of killing and repression but also the story of ordinary women and men who, despite the risks, advocate for human rights in more countries than ever before,” he said.

The Americas accounted for three quarters of all those reported to have been killed. Brazil and Colombia remain very dangerous environments for human rights advocates.

Some 83 deaths were reported in Colombia with a further 60 deaths in Brazil. The majority of deaths relate to defending land rights. At least 13 of the defenders who died in Colombia were killed within three weeks of the peace agreement announced between the government and the rebel group Farc. They were killed by forces opposed to a peace settlement.

Mr Anderson highlighted the situation in The Philippines where a drop in murders of human rights activists had been recorded after consistent international pressure. However, he said the trend was going the other way under new president Rodrigo Duterte.

Fabricated charges of terrorism

The report notes that under his regime, the country now ranks as the most dangerous country in Asia for human rights defenders. “President Duterte normalised the act of extra-judicial killing in his war on drugs, lowering the political cost of murder and thus raising the risk to defenders who challenge powerful interests,” he said.

Head of protection Andrea Rocca identified some methods and tactics used by regimes to suppress human rights and silence any dissent such as the criminalisation of activists, including fabricated charges of terrorism.

“It was also noticeable in Turkey where scores of human rights defenders and journalists were arrested [after the failed coup d’etat].”

Other methods have included bans preventing local agencies from accessing foreign funds as has happened in China and Bangladesh. Newer attacks include cyber attacks as happened to Ahmed Mansoor, a blogger in the United Arab Emirates.

In terms of the impact of the agency, the speakers highlighted its public advocacy: its core work of supporting activists to be able to campaign for human rights.