Tuam mother-and-baby home survivors air concerns about burial site

Survivors of the mother-and-baby home in Tuam raised various concerns, including about the future of the burial site, at a meeting with Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney on Friday.

About 30 survivors are understood to have attended the private meeting, which was arranged by the historian Catherine Corless, whose research uncovered the mass grave.

During the two-hour meeting, the women raised various issues, particularly relating to access to their personal files and what would be done with the site in the future.

The meeting was also attended by Galway County Council chief executive Kevin Kelly, as the local authority owns the land.

“It was a very open and frank meeting, and the Minister came to listen; that was the role of the meeting,” a spokesman for Ms Zappone said afterwards. “Clearly they have identified a number of actions they want taken, and the Minister will examine what can be done to address their concerns.”

Issues were raised by three or four women at a time and responded to by both Ministers, although it is understood no indication was given about what would be done with the site at this stage.