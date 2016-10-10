Traveller fire deaths: Overcoming prejudice critical, Mass told

The first anniversary of the deaths of 10 people and one unborn child at a temporary halting site must be a watershed in overcoming prejudice and fear between the settled community and Travellers, memorial Masses heard yesterday .

Fr Dermott Farrell, parish priest to the Travelling people, said the outpouring of grief last year after the deaths in a fire in a mobile home in Carrickmines, Dublin, had promised to be that watershed. However it was not fulfilled and “more is needed”.

He was speaking at one year anniversary Masses in Balally parish church, Sandyford, Dublin to celebrate the lives of Thomas Connors (27), Sylvia Connors (nee Lynch, 30) and three of their children Jimmy (5), Christy (3) and Mary (6 months), and at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Bray, Co Wicklow, to remember Willie Lynch (25), Tara Gilbert (27), her daughter Jodie Gilbert (9) and their daughter Kelsey (4), their unborn child, and Sylvia and Willie’s brother, Jimmy Lynch (39).

‘A turning point’

Fr Farrell said “a lasting memorial in our hearts and minds” particularly for the children who lost their parents , Tom (5) and Mick (5) Connors , would be if they could “come to know their family’s deaths had made a difference as a turning point for our country and particularly for the Travellers of our country”.

He said there was some evidence of various agencies, local authorities and Traveller groups working together, “but more is needed”.

“A generous and committed response is needed from all quarters and at all levels – personal, community, church and State. The building of mutual relationship, respect and understanding, recognition and valuing of identity is possible and with goodwill and determination, within our grasp.”

Leading the congregations were the Connors, Lynch and Gilbert families, including Tom Connors (who was rescued from the fire) and his surviving brother, Mick (who was in his grandparents’ mobile home on the night); their grandmother Josie Connors, and other members of the Connors family.

John Lynch, brother of Sylvia, Willie and Jimmy, was there with his wife Kathleen, siblings and children, and Harry Gilbert, Tara’s father, was there with Tara’s twin sister, Amanda.

About 300 attended the Mass in Balally, south Dublin including Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin. A smaller number of people, including Mr Coveney, attended the Mass in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Local communities

Members of An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade who attended the scene in the early hours of October 10th, 2015 were also there along with members of the local communities.

Tom and Mick Connors were among those who brought the offertory gifts to the altar in Balally, while Sarah Lynch, niece of Sylvia, Willie and Jimmy, was among those who sang at the Mass in Bray, giving a performance of Amazing Grace.

Following the Masses, the families gathered to bless the Lynch graves in Springfield Cemetery in Bray, and the Connors graves at Crosstown, Co Wexford.