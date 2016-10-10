Traveller fire deaths: Overcoming prejudice critical, Mass told
First anniversary Masses to mark 10 deaths in Carrickmines mobile home told ‘more is needed’
Harry Gilbert and his daughter Amanda, who lost their daughter and sister Tara Gilbert in a fire that killed five adults and five children at a Traveller halting site at Carrickmines last year, outside the Church of the Ascension of the Lord in Balally, south Dublin, following a Mass to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Simon Coveney attends a Mass at Holy Redeemer Parish Church in Bray, Co Wicklow to commemorate victims of the Carrickmines halting site fire that claimed 10 lives one year ago. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Sarah Lynch (left), who sang at a Mass at Church of the Holy Redeemer in Bray, Co Wicklow, celebrated on the first anniversary of a fire in Carrickmines, Dublin, in which 10 Travellers died. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Members of the Connors family led by Josie (left), leave the Church of the Assention, Ballaly, Sandyford, where Mass was celebrated on the first anniversary of the deaths of 10 Travellers in a fire on a Carrickmines, Co Dublin halting site. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Harry Gilbert leaves the Church of the Assention, Ballaly, Sandyford, where Mass was celebrated on the first anniversary of the deaths of 10 Travellers, including members of his family, in a fire on a Carrickmines, Co Dublin halting site. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
The first anniversary of the deaths of 10 people and one unborn child at a temporary halting site must be a watershed in overcoming prejudice and fear between the settled community and Travellers, memorial Masses heard yesterday .
Fr Dermott Farrell, parish priest to the Travelling people, said the outpouring of grief last year after the deaths in a fire in a mobile home in Carrickmines, Dublin, had promised to be that watershed. However it was not fulfilled and “more is needed”.
He was speaking at one year anniversary Masses in Balally parish church, Sandyford, Dublin to celebrate the lives of Thomas Connors (27), Sylvia Connors (nee Lynch, 30) and three of their children Jimmy (5), Christy (3) and Mary (6 months), and at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Bray, Co Wicklow, to remember Willie Lynch (25), Tara Gilbert (27), her daughter Jodie Gilbert (9) and their daughter Kelsey (4), their unborn child, and Sylvia and Willie’s brother, Jimmy Lynch (39).
‘A turning point’
Fr Farrell said “a lasting memorial in our hearts and minds” particularly for the children who lost their parents , Tom (5) and Mick (5) Connors , would be if they could “come to know their family’s deaths had made a difference as a turning point for our country and particularly for the Travellers of our country”.
He said there was some evidence of various agencies, local authorities and Traveller groups working together, “but more is needed”.
“A generous and committed response is needed from all quarters and at all levels – personal, community, church and State. The building of mutual relationship, respect and understanding, recognition and valuing of identity is possible and with goodwill and determination, within our grasp.”
Leading the congregations were the Connors, Lynch and Gilbert families, including Tom Connors (who was rescued from the fire) and his surviving brother, Mick (who was in his grandparents’ mobile home on the night); their grandmother Josie Connors, and other members of the Connors family.
John Lynch, brother of Sylvia, Willie and Jimmy, was there with his wife Kathleen, siblings and children, and Harry Gilbert, Tara’s father, was there with Tara’s twin sister, Amanda.
About 300 attended the Mass in Balally, south Dublin including Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin. A smaller number of people, including Mr Coveney, attended the Mass in Bray, Co Wicklow.
Local communities
Members of An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade who attended the scene in the early hours of October 10th, 2015 were also there along with members of the local communities.
Tom and Mick Connors were among those who brought the offertory gifts to the altar in Balally, while Sarah Lynch, niece of Sylvia, Willie and Jimmy, was among those who sang at the Mass in Bray, giving a performance of Amazing Grace.
Following the Masses, the families gathered to bless the Lynch graves in Springfield Cemetery in Bray, and the Connors graves at Crosstown, Co Wexford.