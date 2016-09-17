Toddler dies in Co Limerick road collision

A three-year old girl has died after sustaining critical injuries in a road collision on the M20 near Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

The girl’s twin brother who was also travelling in the car, was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is believed to be stable. The boy is said to have sustained “minor head and facial injuries”.

The twins’ mother who was driving the car is understood to have swerved to avoid another vehicle, travelling in the opposite direction of the motorway, after it had mounted the road’s central reservation barriers.

This car ended up crashing into the steel pole barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the motorway.

Emergency first responders performed CPR on the toddler in their best efforts to save her, however she was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick on Saturday evening.

The deceased girl’s parents and brother are being treated in hospital for minor injuries and shock.

It’s believed the car that crashed onto the central reservation steel pole barriers had severed to avoid a third car. No one else was seriously injured in the incident.

The collision occurred around 5pm.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the motorway are closed between the Adare and Patrickswell interchanges. Diversions are in place which is causing severe traffic tailbacks.

Gardaí have closed the section of the motorway where the incident occurred, for a technical examination of the scene by officers from the Garda collision Investigation unit.