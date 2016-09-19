‘Today changes the history of my life’- joy among new Irish citizens

Fixing a tricolour pin to his lapel, Christian Ekombolo seemed to be marking the symbolic end of an old life and the beginning of his future.

Five years ago, the 34-year-old fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he worked as a political operative in the heat of a fractious national election.

Yesterday, among the heave of Ireland’s 3,000 newest citizens officially conferred at the Convention Centre Dublin, he was finally home.

“I had been through a lot of trouble in the 2011 elections and I decided to leave the country because I can’t stay there anymore for [THE SAKE OF]my life. My wife was living here already and I decided to come over,” he said.

He had worked for the MLC (Movement for the Liberation of the Congo), a main opposition party, in a country savaged by internecine conflict.

“[I WAS] living with the fear that any time you can be caught and you can die as well. Arriving here, even before I got refugee status, I was relieved already because I knew that I was in a safe place. Before I came to Ireland I was hearing about Ireland already - when you go there you are safe,” he said.

“Thank God today is a different day. The day changes the history of my life.”