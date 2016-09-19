‘Today changes the history of my life’- joy among new Irish citizens
3,000 people officially conferred in ceremony at Convention Centre
Jolanta Wicinska from Poland living in Sixmilebridge Co Clare celebrating after she became an Irish Citizen at the Convention Centre. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES
Damilo Mbaeru from Nigera with Filipe Kebana with his son Eric from Angola after the Irish Citizen Ceremony at the Convention Centre. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES
Fixing a tricolour pin to his lapel, Christian Ekombolo seemed to be marking the symbolic end of an old life and the beginning of his future.
Five years ago, the 34-year-old fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he worked as a political operative in the heat of a fractious national election.
Yesterday, among the heave of Ireland’s 3,000 newest citizens officially conferred at the Convention Centre Dublin, he was finally home.
“I had been through a lot of trouble in the 2011 elections and I decided to leave the country because I can’t stay there anymore for [THE SAKE OF]my life. My wife was living here already and I decided to come over,” he said.
He had worked for the MLC (Movement for the Liberation of the Congo), a main opposition party, in a country savaged by internecine conflict.
“[I WAS] living with the fear that any time you can be caught and you can die as well. Arriving here, even before I got refugee status, I was relieved already because I knew that I was in a safe place. Before I came to Ireland I was hearing about Ireland already - when you go there you are safe,” he said.
“Thank God today is a different day. The day changes the history of my life.”