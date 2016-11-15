Tinder introduces gender options beyond man or woman

Tinder has started giving users the option to select a gender other than man or woman.

The online dating app said its latest update allows users to type a word that describes their gender identity.

The company, based in West Hollywood, California, said that users can also choose to be shown in searches that best reflect that identity.

‘Diverse community’

Tinder said it did not have “the right tools to serve our diverse community in the past, but that changes today”.

It added that people who believe they have been wrongfully removed over their gender selection are being invited back.

The app was set up with input from Glaad, an organisation that monitors media and advocates on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

– (AP)