Thousands queue for food parcels in Dublin city centre

About 2,500 people, including elderly people and children, queued for Christmas food parcels at the Capuchin Centre in Dublin on Thursday.

The queue which began before 8 am, stretched from the door of the centre’s Bow Street entrance down the street, around the corner and along May Lane reaching Church Street.

Br Kevin Crowley, who runs the centre said the queue was “bigger than last year”. A number of gardaí were present because of the numbers and were good humour and chatting with those queueing.

“Last year we gave out about 2,500 parcels but this year I think it will probably go over 3,000,” said Br Kevin.

“It is shocking, but I am not surprised. What is really appalling to see is the number of children coming here, mothers with children.

“The Government may say there’s a recovery, but there is no recovery for the poor.”

As we speak, several people queuing call over to Br Kevin, thanking him and wishing him a Merry Christmas. Two members of the public approach with donations.

Each person queuing has a ticket entitling them to two blue plastic bags of food – one of non-perishables including tea, sugar, cereals, tinned fish, tinned beans, custard, chocolates and biscuits, and one of such perishables as milk, cheese, a chicken and butter.

“We have been giving out tickets to people since last Wednesday, who come to the centre,” explains Br Kevin.

Inside blue bags are stacked in their thousands against walls for distribution. Among those who has just collected two bags of food is Mandy Cotter, who has travelled from Balbriggan with her baby girl.

“I was queuing about an hour. I’m on lone parents and I’m doing a course, so it is a struggle and if I didn’t get this I would be very short. This will get us through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joan Ayiro, a single mother, has come in from Tallaght. “I have one son. I am in college in the city and it is difficult. I am so grateful to get this help.”

Two other mothers, both homeless and in emergency accommodation in the Summerhill area, do not want to give their names. They will spend Christmas day in their accommodation and want to make “at least Christmas day special” for their children.

They have cooking facilities and say the food parcels are “extremely important” as it means they can get “decent little presents” for their children.

“I’m not really looking forward to Christmas”, says one, explaining it is her second in emergency accommodation. “It is just amazing to me that the Irish people are so generous and want to do something about homelessness, but the it’s the Government who won’t take a stand.”

Danny, an elderly man from Fairview, lives alone in two-room flat. He is “lucky” with his landlady, who is good to him. He pays €150 a week, towards which he gets €74 rent allowance.

“I come here most Wednesday’s for a food parcel and that helps.” Asked how he’ll spend Christmas, he’ll share his parcel with a neighbour who also lives alone.

The centre will serve breakfast and lunch tomorrow and Christmas Eve as usual, closing Christmas Day and reopening for breakfast and lunch on St Stephen’s Day.

“We can do this because of the generosity of people and the volunteers who pack and distribute the parcels,” says Br Kevin.

The centre’s annual running cost is €3.3 million, of which €450,000 comes from Government.