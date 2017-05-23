Thousands gather for vigil in Manchester show of solidarity

Thousands of people have gathered in the centre of Manchester in a show of defiance, declaring they will not be “beaten” or “intimidated” in the wake of the terror attack.

Crowds spilled from Albert Square on to nearby roads, standing together in an act of solidarity.

Lu Bowen (40) brought flowers to lay as a mark of respect, and said it has been a “horrific” day.

Standing alongside her teenage daughter Lucy, she said: “We watched it all unfold last night.

Listen: Denis Staunton in Manchester

Ambulance crews make their way to Manchester Arena after major incident. Several injuries being treated and police cordon in place. pic.twitter.com/jnNETqfJcM — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) May 22, 2017

“We felt we wanted to show a sense of solidarity and commitment that Manchester always has.

“When the chips are down, Manchester always pulls together.”

She said some of her friends felt nervous about the prospect of coming into the city on Tuesday night, adding: “I personally just want to make a stand that even if my friends felt a bit nervous, I felt it was very important to prove that I won’t be beaten, intimidated.

“And also, people have lost loved ones. If it was me, I’d want to see this.”

Lucy said she had friends at the concert who were “shaken up”, adding: “A few of them didn’t come into school.”

Her mother said: “It’s been a horrific day. But we all feel the same here. We’re here together.”

(PA)