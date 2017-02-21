Talks between Bus Éireann and unions at WRC collapse

Talks between unions and management at Bus Éireann have collapsed.

The talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) were held in an attempt to find a resolution to the financial crisis facing the State-owned transport company. It is seeking cost reductions of €30 million.

A planned all-out strike at Bus Éireann which was scheduled to commence last Monday had been suspended to allow for the talks.

However unions warned that the work stoppage would be reintroduced if management moved to impose highly controversial cuts to staff earnings without agreement.

Following the collapse of the talks, National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) general secretary Dermot O’Leary said: “The NBRU has today put its members on notice that we will immediately engage in an all-out strike in the event that Bus Éireann move to unilaterally implement cuts to the terms and conditions of bus workers.

“The responsibility for major disruption across the transport network resides with the absentee Minister and his department.”

“It would now appear, despite false utterances to the contrary, that Bus Éireann are not now prepared, nor equipped to engage in discussions on efficiencies at the company which could translate into possible savings, thereby creating a potential building block towards resolving this dispute.