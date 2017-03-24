Sun shines for Daffodil Day collectors

Thousands of volunteers took to the streets or organised events for the Irish Cancer Society’s 30th Daffodil Day on Friday.

Towns and villages across the country turned yellow for what is the largest fundraising event in the society’s calendar, helping to fund care and support for the thousands of people affected by cancer in Ireland each year.

Head of fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society Mark Mellett said while it was too early to say how Daffodil Day 2017 performed, or if it was impacted by the bus strike, the fine weather helped.

“Initial reports from around the country are positive and the glorious sunshine was a welcome addition. It will take some time for all donations to come in and until then we won’t know if we will reach our Daffodil Day target of €3.98 million,” he said.

The society has said donations suffered in the wake of charity sector scandals but they have bounced back due a combination of openness and accountability as well as enduring public support.

People can support Daffodil Day by visiting www.cancer.ie, calling CallSave 1850 60 60 60 or texting “Daff” to 50300 to donate €4.

“The society raises 98 per cent of its income from donors and we rely almost entirely on the generosity of the Irish public to help us deliver our life-changing services,” said Mr Mellet.

The money raised from Daffodil Day allows the Society to continue to provide free services and also fund cancer research.