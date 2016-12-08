Stars shine on as Christmas lights recall lives of drug victims

About 150 people, many mourning the loss of several family members, gathered on the corner of Buckingham Street and Killarney Street in inner city Dublin last night to remember those who have died of drug-related causes.

Those present placed stars on a commemorative Christmas tree, each one representing the loss of a family member or friend.

This is the 20th year the event has taken place and some of those present spoke of intergenerational deaths.

Many were visibly emotional as small children clutching red candles came forward to hang stars. A wreath was laid by Phyllis Hogg (55), whose mother had lit the lights on the first tree two decades ago.

This year, five-year-old Evan O’Brien, who lost his mother to drugs, was held aloft by Taoiseach Enda Kenny as he lit the lights of the tree.

Speaking afterward, Ms Hogg said five members of her family had died of drug-related causes.

‘Devastation is horrific’

“The devastation that it causes is horrific,” she said. “I could mention other families that have buried similar numbers due to drugs.

“My mother was the first person to light that tree 20 years ago and now I’m lighting it. I still have family on drugs. It’s still going on and it’s worse than ever.”

Paula O’Connor (51), said she finds herself coming down each year to hang more and more stars. “It wouldn’t just be one,” she said.

“It would be four, five or six friends. Then I found myself one year coming down to put one up for my parents. I lost my partner 17 years ago; my niece seven years ago; and my sister six years ago.”

Lisa O’Brien (39), standing with her sister Rosaleen O’Brien (38), said they lost another sister four years earlier.

Now, she said, she had gotten news of a friend’s death just hours earlier. “A friend of mine only passed away today from a drug overdose,” she said.

“I got a phone call in the last couple of hours. It’s a wake-up call. I want to be clean before I’m 40.

‘I should be on that tree’

“You’re putting your family through it. You’re putting your kids through it. It’s not a nice life. It’s hard. I should be on that tree. I’ve tried to kill myself twice.”

Louise Rafferty, addressing the crowd, also spoke of suicide attempts and said her family had never left her side.

“They have no peace of mind,” she said. “They were always waiting for the phone call to tell them their daughter was dead. They never washed their hands of me though.

“I’ve been homeless and have tried to end my life several times. Eventually I was just worn out. I was sick of being sick.

“I had no life at all but eventually I got the support I needed from the community. Tonight, I should be one of those stars on that tree.”