Special Olympics participants ‘healthier and happier’ than peers

Participants in Special Olympics programmes have a better quality of life than people with intellectual disabilities who do not take part in the activities, according to latest research from Dublin City University (DCU).

Researchers from DCU have found Special Olympics participants are more active, physically fitter and have a greater sense of wellbeing than other people with intellectual disabilities.

They found that involvement in the games also had a positive impact on their families, who develop greater social networks through the activities and an increased sense of family pride at being involved.

However, research into the programme discovered that a reliance on care-givers, very often elderly parents, and a lack of transport options means some people with intellectual disabilities cannot access Special Olympics activities.

The study also revealed that 75 per cent of those surveyed were overweight or obese and advised that healthcare professionals working with people with intellectual disabilities should carefully monitor their weight.

Health benefits

The Special Olympics Programmes Health Impact Evaluation (Sophie) project is the first of its kind investigating the health benefits of taking part in Special Olympics activities.

The study also investigated the cost of delivering programmes and found that the net present value of the Special Olympics is measured at €4.5 million.

Dr Mary Rose Sweeney from the DCU School of Nursing said the research gave a better understanding of the benefits, impacts and experiences of taking part in the Special Olympics programmes both for athletes and their carers.

Special Olympics chief executive Matt English said the research underlined the “challenges in providing opportunities at a local level to participate in high quality sport and development activities that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy”.

The Sophie research was carried out with 292 participants using face-to-face surveys, physical measurements and qualitative information from people with intellectual disabilities who take part in Special Olympics and also people who do not take part. Of these 292 participants, 146 were primary participants and 146 were principal family carers.

The study was led by DCU’s school of nursing and human sciences in collaboration with the School of Health and Human Performance at DCU, the University of York, and the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University Belfast.