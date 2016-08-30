‘So happy I cried’: Housing charity completes latest Irish home

The Irish arm of an international housing aid agency has completed its latest accommodation project in Dublin.

Habitat for Humanity Ireland, the subsidiary of a global not-for-profit house-building organisation, has either built or renovated 12 properties across the country since the inception of its Irish programme, which started as the economic crisis was unfolding in 2009.

The charity has continued its activities as the number of homeless people has continued to rise in Ireland, a trend compounded by ever-lengthening local authority waiting lists.

One less person

Dubliner Stella Kelleher is one less person waiting on a council unit, as she was the beneficiary of Habitat for Humanity’s latest renovation project in Dublin 8. She is thankful to be out of her crowded family home in the nearby Liberties.

“When I first got the news that I was definitely going to have a new home, I was so happy I cried. Then, I laughed. I was overcome with emotion,” says the beautician, who has been on the housing waiting list for three years.

“If it wasn’t for the hand-up from Habitat for Humanity, I’d still be living with my parents, hoping that one day I’d be able to afford my own home,” she added.

Works on the property were completed with the assistance of corporate donors including Salesforce, the Law Society and Sandisk, and Ms Kelleher will pay a small mortgage on the one-bed cottage.

Opening ceremony

Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr attended an opening ceremony for the home today, and said he hopes Habitat for Humanity will continue to develop its partnership with the council in coming years.

Aside from contributing to domestic builds, the charity’s Irish volunteers also provide help for projects in Zambia, the Philippines and Romania.

The organisation is headquartered in Atlanta in the US and works in 70 countries worldwide.

“Decent shelter is something we all need in order to thrive, and the years have shown us again and again what a strong foundation a home can be for a person,” said Habitat for Humanity Ireland chief executive Vinnie Cunningham.