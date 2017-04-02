Six young people arrive in Ireland from Calais Jungle

Six young people, who had been in the migrant camp known as the Calais Jungle in France, arrived in Ireland over the weekend for resettlement.

It includes four who arrived on Friday on a flight from Paris whom it is understood are teenage boys from countries including Syria, Sudan and Eritrea.

Their arrival, brings to 25 the number of unaccompanied minors, who had been in the makeshift camp on the outskirts of Calais, to have arrived here since the Government committed in November to take 200 such young people. Four unaccompanied young people have also arrived from Greek camps.

Each of the teenagers is in small residential units suppoted by Tusla.

There remains however significant concerns about some of the minors who had been identified for resettlement here, who have fallen out of the French legal and accommodation systems.

Some 1,400 unaccompanied minors, some as young as six, accompanied by older siblings, were dispersed to centres around France following the authorities’ demolition of the “Jungle” last October.

They were offered the option of applying for asylum in France, or seeking entry to Britain or Ireland. However many left the centres in the hope of getting back to Calais and onto England, while others had to leave because their centres closed. Some of these were holiday centres whose owners wanted vacant possession by February .

Some of these minors had been identified by Irish volunteers in the Not On Our Watch campaign as particularly vulnerable and in need of resettlement here. The campaign submitted a list of 40 names to be included among the 200.

Tusla social workers have been visiting centres around France to identify other minors suitable for resettlement in Ireland.

Caoimhe Butterly, a volunteer who has worked with young people in Calais and Paris, identified Ismael, a 17 year-old from Darfur in Sudan, who had been in Calais and is now sleeping under a bridge in Paris.

“After his parents were killed during a Janjaweed raid on his village compound when he was 12, his grandmother raised him. When she died two years later, he made the journey overland to Libya, where he endured abuse, extortion, forced labour and detention by various militias,” she said.

He crossed the Mediterranean and walked most of the way from Italy to Calais.

“His name was submitted by volunteers, to be included amongst the Calais youth to be relocated here.”

There was a setback in recent weeks, however, when his centre closed. “He has fallen through the cracks of yet another system. There is still no clarity as to whether he will be allowed to re-engage with the relocation process to Ireland and if so, how.”

She said Ismael had no money, little access to food or clean water and had nowhere to wash. He was vulnerable to exploitation.

Those young people that have arrived would be reunited with family where possible, said a Tusla spokeswoman, while others would be accommodated in small residential centres. Each is allocated a social worker and will be assessed for their health, education, and supports needs.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone welcomed the figures “Warlords, terrorists and thugs have put children in the frontline of this crisis. Young people have been bombed, gassed and forced to flee across continents and oceans to safety. Ireland has a duty to respond,” she said.

“Children who have become separated from or have lost their families are particularly vulnerable,” she said. “Responding to their needs is a priority for my Department,” she said.