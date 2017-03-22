Siptu members at Trinity College defer notice of industrial action

Siptu members working in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) have deferred sending a notice of industrial action to the university.

The union said the threatened action arose from the failure of management to offer permanent contracts to staff.

Siptu sector organiser Karl Byrne said that following a meeting of the Siptu TCD section committee, it had been decided to defer the sending of a notice of industrial action until after the group’s next meeting in April.

Undertaking

“The decision was taken following correspondence and a meeting with the human resources department of the college,” said Mr Byrne. “This engagement resulted in an undertaking by the human resources department to meaningfully engage on the issue of the replacement of permanent positions and the issuing of permanent contracts. Further meetings have been arranged for next week and all parties will attend a conciliation conference at the Workplace Relations Commission on 11th April.”

Siptu members in Trinity voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action, in the dispute in a ballot earlier this month.