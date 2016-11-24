Roscommon saved as boundary review recommends no change

Roscommon is to remain intact following a controversial boundary review whose findings are to be published this afternoon.

It had been proposed that over 30 sq km of the south county subsumed into Westmeath to accommodate a growing Athlone.

It is understood the Athlone Boundary Review, set up to investigate the matter, has recommended there be no change to the Roscommon/Westmeath border but that local authorities in both counties co-operate more where an expanding Athlone is concerned.

Earlier this month Roscommon/Galway TD and Minister for Communications Denis Naughten told The Irish Times that the “land grab” would not be going ahead under the current Government’s watch.

He said “one way or another we will not be proceeding with this land grab.”

“I will not, under any circumstances, be supporting the movement of the county boundary by even half an inch, and made this view known directly to the Taoiseach before my appointment to Cabinet.”

The Athlone Boundary Review was prepared by a three-man group including retired Cavan county manager Jack Keyes, retired principal officer at the Department of the Environment Donal Enright, and retired Limerick city and county senior planner Gerry Sheeran.

Their completed report was recently submitted to Minister for Community and Local Government Simon Coveney.

Athlone

Last year the Department of the Environment recommended that the southern part of Co Roscommon should lose 38sq km to Co Westmeath, as this would make it easier to manage the needs of Athlone. This was strongly supported by Westmeath County Council.

In June 2015, then minister for the environment Alan Kelly set up the review group to look at the border between the counties and make recommendations on the area around Athlone in the context of “effective and convenient local government”.

It was to report at the end of March but the review group received 27,949 submissions, each of which had to be gone through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last January Minister Naughten spoke of a “set of ‘invaders’ marching from Mullingar . . . to take over the economic heart of Co Roscommon – and we have to stop them.”

The proposal met with fierce opposition locally in Roscommon with the county standing to lose more than 10 per cent of its population (7,000 of its 64,065 people), and approximately 7,500 acres of some of the most prosperous land in the county.

The area has been developed by Roscommon County Council over decades, and became a successful location for pharma and food firms, including Alkermes (formerly Elan), Arran, Sidero, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Carty Meats.

It is also worth €2.5 million a year in rates and taxes to the local authority, which has struggled to maintain its commercial rates base.

GAA clubs

Concerns were also raised about the effect such a boundary change could have on two of the county’s most successful GAA clubs – Clann na nGael and St Brigid’s – if some of their hinterland disappeared into Westmeath.

A ‘Save Roscommon’ committee was set up last September and included former Roscommon county manager John Tiernan, former army officer Gerald Aherne, retired county engineer Paddy Kenny, cofounder of Monksland Towns Committee Deirdre Lennon, and local councillor Tony Ward.

It organised most of the submissions sent to the review group as well as a social media campaign which drew on support from the county’s widespread diaspora.

Postings opposing any boundary change came from as far away as Paraguay, Abu Dhabi, New York, Australia, and Hollywood where actor Chris O’Dowd, a Boyle native, posted, “They’re trying to do WHAT?!”, when he heard of the proposed boundary change.