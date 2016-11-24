Retired bishop John O’Riordan dies peacefully aged 92

The death of retired bishop John O’Riordan of Kimmage Manor, late of Effin, Co Limerick has taken place.

Bishop O’Riordan died peacefully on Tuesday aged 92 peacefully in the care of the staff and community of Marian House.

He is predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Gobnait, his brothers Fr Paddy, Fr Joe, Charlie, Denis, David and Jim.

Ordained in 1952

He was ordained as a priest of congregation of the Holy Spirit in 1952 and was later ordained as the Bishop of Kenema in Sierra Leone in 1984. He retired as a bishop in 2002.

His body will be reposing in the Mission House, Kimmage, Co Dublin, on Thursday from 1.00pm with prayers at 4.00pm.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage, on Friday for 11.30am. Requiem Mass followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery.