Rent proposals: Coveney to limit increases on properties in Dublin and Cork

Government plans to intervene in the rental market by capping rent increases in Dublin and Cork are “counter-intuitive” but necessary, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney published his strategy for the private rental sector after getting Cabinet approval for the plan this morning.

It sets out proposals for immediately designating Dublin and Cork city as so-called “rent pressure zones” and imposing limitations on the level of rent increases allowable on residential properties in these zones.

The designation will apply for three years, Mr Coveney said, and would mean landlords can only increase rents by 4 per cent per year for that period.

The designation of the zones will automatically fall after three years, Mr Coveney said. He said the policy, which he is calling “rent predictability”, is counter-intuitive to what he may have believed but stressed that it was necessary to steady rents.

“We want landlords to make a reasonable rate of return,” he said but added he did not want the rising rental market to be abused by landlords applying higher increases.

The plan will also move towards granting tenancies of longer duration. At present, once a tenant has rented a dwelling for more than six months, the tenant is entitled to stay in that dwelling for four years, subject to rights a landlord currently has to terminate a tenancy.

This period will be extended towards six years as the first step towards tenancies of indefinite duration.

The document says that the Government does not believe in linking rent increases to inflation, as had been proposed in the past.

“The Government does believe this to be an approach that serves the interests of tenants or landlords for a number of reasons, including the risk that limiting rent increases to zero ‘real’ growth in relevant areas would adversely affect this scope for a smooth transition when any such limitations would be lifted in due course.

“Therefore, a time bound system of rent predictability based on the concept of rent pressure zones is to be introduced.

“Under this system, those areas which have experienced the most significant increases in rent, leading to acute affordability problems for households and negative consequence fort overall national competitiveness, would be designated as rent pressure zones, the effect of which would be to limit rental increases, both within existing tenancies and between tenancies to 4 per cent per annum for a specified period.”

Mr Coveney has said he intends to pass legislation to give effect to the proposals through the Oireachtas by the end of the week.

The Government will need assistance from Fianna Fáil to do so, and the party’s housing spokesman Barry Cowen has raised concerns about the plan.

The Minister, however, said he been given Cabinet approval for his plans and would not be able to make changes to the core elements of it.

The overall strategy has four planks: security, supply, standards and services. Rent predicatability and longer tenancies are elements of the security section of the plan.

As part of efforts to increase the supply of homes, newly built developments and refurbished vacant homes will be excluded from rent predictability.

Other measures to increase supply include an examination of the “tax/fiscal” treatment of landlords and developers to protect existing supply and stimulate further building. Minister for Finance Michael Noonan will set up a working group to assess what policies in this area, if any, can be included in next month’s budget.