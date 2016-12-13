Rent control plan ‘step in right direction’, say advocacy groups

Housing and homelessness bodies have welcomed the rental strategy as a “step in the right direction” but expressed concern at its limitations.

Welcoming its centrepiece – a 4 per cent cap on annual rent increases in the designated rent pressure zones of Dublin and Cork city, for three years – Threshold, Focus Ireland, the Simon Communities, the Dublin Tenants Association and the Irish Council for Social Housing said it still meant significant rent increases in a context where rents in many areas were now above their 2007 peak.

It amounted to a “potential increase of 12 per cent over three years to 2019” said Niamh Randall, national spokeswoman for the Simon Communities, which would mean increases of about €200 a month in Dublin and €130 in Cork city.

Focus Ireland’s director of advocacy, Mike Allen, said he was concerned that the cap only applied to existing tenancies. He said that while it would help these households to continue affording their rent, it could mean “landlords shift all the price pressure to new leases”.

“This will make it extremely difficult for people trying to move out of homelessness as rents escalate, as landlords try to compensate themselves for the fact that they won’t be able to maximise once a tenancy is under way.”

Eviction

This could have been avoided, he said, if relets were included in the measure. This would also minimise the risk of landlords evicting tenants simply to impose a big rent increase on new tenants.

Chairwoman of Threshold Aideen Hayden said the scheme needed to be extended to Galway, Limerick and commuter areas around Dublin and Cork cities, “without delay”.

She also expressed frustration at the lack of action in the plan to protect tenants in repossessed buy-to-let properties, who do not have the same rights as other tenants in the private sector.

“The real problem for these tenants are the banks,” she said, “and they are not being tackled”.

Children’s charity Barnardos said it was disappointed at the continued “overreliance on the private sector to solve the housing crisis,” adding “greater availability of social and affordable housing is paramount to tackling this crisis”.