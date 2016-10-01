Thinking Anew – Choosing to respect each other

Faith, religious, economic or political, appears to feed a lot of human conflict. One group attacks a group that believes differently to it and the rest of the world is appalled. As we report the story we usually recognise the irony of the faith allowing atrocities in its name. All religions preach peace. Yet, a broken and oppressed people has often only its faith to affirm it. When injustice strips everything else away, the dignity that faith gives is often the only thing left to remind people of their humanity.

Non-coercive and respectful societies suffer neither revolution nor rebellion. These occur when unfairness is rife. Our history has shown us that the erosion of human dignity leads to eventual strife in society.

The prophet Habakkuk tells us that endurance brings eventual triumph. How many injustices must a person endure before the promise of their oppressor’s posthumous notoriety brings no consolation?

Endurance is not an easy road; it borders on submission. Patient endurance is easily exploited and, when everything else is gone, faith is often the only thing left.

It is something to hold on to. It is something to rally your self-respect. It changes from a personal part of your life to a public declaration of your humanity. Faith survives oppression and comes to the fore when humiliation and obligation have taken everything else away.

Respect

So when Jesus instructs his followers to act in humble obedience, to refuse compliment for only doing our duty, to be merely servants, he might appear to be demanding compliance with oppression too. Thankfully we have never understood it that way. We have always understood that the two sides of any human relationship had to be equal. The rules for treating your neighbour as yourself bind the oppressor as much as anybody else. A company that treats its workers well is also only doing its duty. Even a king is not exempted from acting with honour and respect for others. We are all made equally in the image and likeness of God. Faith insists that we always respect that image in ourselves and in every single other human being alive. Treating others badly is always wrong.

Failing to respect the humanity of another person was traditionally referred to as sin. In a culture where the language of faith is cautious, people speak today of respect as the source of all that is right. What the preacher called sin is now called disrespect. We have developed a healthy practice of encouraging each other to stand up for ourselves when we are disrespected. We have learned that a society that respects the people within it is generally happier and more stable. Extending that beyond the parish to change the whole world is a tall order – faith dares to believe that it is not impossible.

Friendships

Endure

Our most meaningful relationships and friendships are built on respect for the other. When we treat others as different because of their religion, their pigment, their homeland or their social class we are doing wrong. Hatred is an abomination for faith. Changing it is a matter of personal choice.We are blessed with an ability to think and choose for ourselves; all of us can choose not to entertain hatred in our lives. We can endure, as Habakkuk suggested, and we can act righteously as Jesus instructed. Neither advocated violence as no religion can validly offer that support.

The convenience of history and the comfort of religious leaders have allowed faith become its own antithesis. All scriptures promote peace. Faith advocates our enduring right to choose good and do the right thing and slowly change for the better. –