Retired solicitor to set up LGBT support group in Presbyterian church

Retired Belfast solicitor Colin Flinn (70) is to set up a new support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the Presbyterian Church. A former Presbyterian himself, he told The Irish Times that he was “exploring the possibility of setting up a support network for LGB&T people over 18 years of age who wish to see the Presbyterian Church in Ireland providing welcome, safety and inclusion.”

Looking to other churches, he said groups “such Changing Attitude Ireland and Accepting Sexuality have been working for the inclusion of people in the Church of Ireland and the Irish Methodist Church with considerable success”.

They also provided “a safe space for a wide range of people including LGB&T people, their families and friends, laypeople and clergy, to have those conversations surrounding the subject of sexuality and gender diversity which might be difficult in other places. I would envisage something similar for Irish Presbyterians,” he said.

Should there be sufficient interest he would “envisage facilitating a meeting of those who would like to see those three pillars of welcome, safety and inclusion for LGBT people implanted in the worship and practice of PCI [Presbyterian Church in Ireland]”.

Those interested should contact him at lgbtirishpresbyterian@gmail.com, in confidence. “I stress the confidentiality of any communications,” he said. “I would envisage that there would be close links between Changing Attitude Ireland and Accepting Sexuality, but it will be for those meeting together to determine the shape and scope of the network.”

People growing up in any faith community “have the reasonable expectation that even when circumstances change, or life goes off at a tangent, they will continue to receive the support and fellowship of their fellow religionists through all the vicissitudes that life throws at them”.