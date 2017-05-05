Protestant schools would be ‘undermined’ by admissions proposals

New proposals on school’s admissions policies would “fundamentally undermine” Protestant schools in Ireland and remove “the very purpose for their existence,” the Church of Ireland General Synod was told on Friday.

It was also claimed the issue was being driven mainly “by two interest groups Equate, and Education and Equality” and that Minister for Education Richard Bruton had announced his intentions to change schools’ admissions policies from the offices of Equate.

Michael Hall, headmaster at Sligo Grammar School felt it was “interesting that the Minister chose the offices of a special interest lobby group opposed to religious orders managing schools, from which to announce a 12 week consultation period on school admissions.”

He said that all the Minister’s suggestions on school admissions “will impinge negatively on Church of Ireland primary and secondary schools.”

The Church of Ireland Board of Education believed his proposals had the potential “to fundamentally undermine the Church of Ireland, Methodist, Presbyterian, Society of Friends patronage body schools at both secondary and primary level to serve the Protestant population in the Republic of Ireland, thus removing the very purpose for their existence,” he said.

Over 100 schools under Protestant management had made submissions to the Minister on the issue, he said. The views of over 500 families with children at primary schools under Church of Ireland management were sought by the Church’s Board of Education and 87 per cent said such schools were important to them while 77 per cent believed abolishing the right of their schools to give priority to their children would “undermine parental choice in their locality.” Most of the parents also expressed “dismay and anger” at the proposals, he said.

Mr Hall recalled how in 1916 close to 10 per cent of what is now the Republic’s population was Protestant, compared to 3.6 per cent in the 2011 census. In 1916 “over 20 per cent of the population was Protestant in counties Wicklow, Donegal, and Monaghan while the population in Dublin was 19.3 per cent and in Cavan it was 18.1 per cent.

“By 2011 four counties had a Protestant population of just 7 per cent: Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, and Monaghan,” he said.

“To provide equality for a minority population requires additional and enhanced funding and support beyond that provided to the majority population. Positive affirmation of a minority has proven extremely beneficial to the development of equality throughout the world,” he said.

“We do not ask for more funding than other schools, we are asking for the same along with equivalence of respect without discrimination. Otherwise there is a danger that the Republic of Ireland might be looking at “the last of the Anglicans” by the mid to end of this century,” he said.