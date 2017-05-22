President Higgins meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

President Michael D. Higgins was received by Pope Francis in the Vatican Monday morning.

Mr Higgins travelled to Rome from the Venice Biennale, the world’s largest international art festival.

It is the first time the President has met Pope Francis as part of a private audience.

The Pope met President Higgins in the Papal Library, where they were expected to discuss global issues.

Mr Higgins will meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Vatican and is also due to attend a reception at the Irish College in Rome.

He is also expected to meet Irish clergy and lay staff working in the Vatican.

Pope Francis, who is meeting US president Donald Trump on Wednesday, is due to visit Ireland in 2018.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Trump and the Pope are expected to exchange pleasantries and gifts and - most observers note - will likely focus on a handful of issues, such as the fight against the persecution of Christians, on which they hold common views.