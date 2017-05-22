President discusses climate change and migration with Pope

President Michael D Higgins has discussed a range of issues including climate change, migration and the need to achieve social cohesion during a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome this morning.

The meeting lasted 15 minutes and Mr Higgins was later presented with three books and a medallion by the Pope.

The President gifted the Pope with a piece of art by renowned citizen-artist Vivienne Roche.

A spokesman for the President said: “The President and Pope Francis spoke of their shared conviction that new connections between ethics, economy and ecology must be at the core of all work of social and intellectual reconstruction in this new century.”

“They also agreed that there can be no resolution to the issues we face without an engaged alternative to what the Pope has referred to as ‘the globalisation of indifference’.”

“The President and Pope Francis agreed on the need for the sense of urgency that attaches to present challenges to be recognised in the agendas of meetings such as the upcoming G7 meeting in Taormina, and acceptance of the need to craft new and effective responses to global challenges. In particular, they agreed on the need to turn commitments on which the public had placed their trust into outcomes and action.”

The President will also meet with Irish staff working in the Vatican this afternoon.

US president Donald Trump and Pope Francis are set to meet on Wednesday in Rome, where they will exchange pleasantries and gifts and - most observers note - will likely focus on a handful of issues, such as the fight against the persecution of Christians, on which they hold common views.