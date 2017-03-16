President among mourners at funeral of Bishop Eamonn Casey

Former Bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey, who secretly fathered a son during an affair, profoundly upset the Catholic Church and people in general, his funeral Mass has been told.

Bishop of Achonry Brendan Kelly told mourners in Galway’s Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and St Nicholas that Bishop Casey “did much good” during his life and ministry.

Highlighting his celebrated work for Irish emigrants in the UK and for the humanitarian organisation Trocaire, he said Bishop Casey was “a defender of the rights of people who were oppressed and poor”.

Bishop Kelly recalled Bishop Casey’s courage in attending to dozens of stricken people when soldiers opened fire at the funeral of his murdered friend Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador in 1980, during which 50 mourners died.

“There are those of us who remember, with gratitude, his kindness and encouragement when personally we most needed it,” he said.

Upsetting

The bishop added: “Then 25 years ago, the emergence into the light of other hidden realities in his life, beginning with the fact that he had a son, Peter, were profoundly upsetting for the Church and for people in general.

“This is neither the time nor the place to go over the details, which in any case are very well known, not only in Ireland, but all over the world. “Yes, we are all sinners, but irresponsibility, infidelity and sin are particularly shocking in the lives of those who preach the Gospel.”

Bishop Casey’s son, Peter Murphy (42), who earlier this week joined other relatives in a glowing tribute to his late father, was not present at the funeral.

Church officials said his sister, Ita Furlong, could not attend because of illness, while his priest brother, Fr Micheal Casey, who lives in Perth, Australia, did not make the trip.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, and Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam, in Galway, were unable to attend because of previous commitments to ministering Confirmation, the Mass was told.

A number of Bishop Casey’s sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews led the mourners. President Michael D Higgins was among the dignitaries to attend.

Long illness

Bishop Casey, who would have been 90 on April 27th, died at the Carrigoran Nursing Home in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare on Monday afternoon. He had been cared for there since 2011, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He resigned as Bishop of Galway in May, 1992, following disclosures that in 1974, while Bishop of Kerry, he fathered a son.

Subsequently he worked as a missionary priest with the Society of Saint James in Ecuador until 1998 when he returned to parish ministry in the diocese of Arundel and Brighton in the south of England.

In 2006 he returned to Ireland and lived in Shanaglish, near Gort, Co Galway.

Additional reporting: PA