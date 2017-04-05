Positive child protection review for Good Shepherd

Of the four reviews published by the Catholic Church’s National Board for Safeguarding Children that of the Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd congregation is far and away the best.

Conducted in December 2015, it was found to be almost totally compliant with the board’s child safeguarding standards.

The congregation was found to have partially met two requirements out of six under the board’s “Communicating the Church’s Safeguarding Message” standard.

Authorities

Five abuse allegations, which include complaints, expressions of concern and one allegation of emotional abuse, were made against five members of the congregation between January 1st, 1975 and December 2015. Two of those sisters are still living. All allegations had been reported to relevant authorities.

The congregation no longer runs services for children in Ireland. However, some sisters work with children in parishes. In Ireland the congregation has 114 members while three serve internationally. Their average age is 80.

The congregation attracted attention in recent years due to past involvement with Magdalene Laundries.