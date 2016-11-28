Pope Francis confirmed to visit Ireland in 2018

Pope Francis has confirmed he will attend the Vatican’s World Meeting of the Family in Dublin in August 2018.

During a 25-minute long private audience in Rome with Taoiseach Enda Kenny and his wife Fionnuala, the Pope not only confirmed that he would visit Ireland in 2018 but he also indicated he would take into consideration a possible extension of the visit, perhaps to Northern Ireland.

“I want to say that the Pope has confirmed that he is coming to Ireland for the World Meeting of the Family -a fact that I appreciate very much - arising from the invitation of the Irish Bishops,” Mr Kenny said after the meeting. “I explained to him...that the government will make the appropriate arrangements for him...”

“We discussed what he might do and obviously that is a matter for His Holiness and the bishops and if that means that he also travels to Northern Ireland, then we will co-operate and assist in whatever arrangements are arrived at...”

In a reference to his famous attack on the Holy See in a July 2011 Dail speech, the Taoiseach also confirmed that he had outlined his “difficulties” of some years ago with the church. However, Mr Kenny said that the Church-State relations in Ireland were “in better shape now than for very many years”.

The impact of Brexit and the level of youth unemployment in Europe also featured in the meeting between the two men, which took place in the Apostolic Library in the presence of an interpreter, with the Pope speaking in Italian.

After his meeting with the Pope, the Taoiseach also met Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Foreign Minister Cardinal Paul Gallagher.

Cardinal Parolin called the result of Ireland’s same sex marriage referendum last year as a “defeat” for humanity.

Asked if he had discussed the same sex referendum with Cardinal Parolin, Mr Kenny said:

“The Cardinal did refer to his comment afterwards and I said to him you are perfectly entitled to make your comment but obviously the people had voted in a referendum which was the first of its kind in the world.

“That vote is a signal around the world about the nature of our population now...and the happiness it prompted and the fact that it allowed so many people who had lived in a limbo to have a full part in society and Cardinal Parolin understands this very clearly.”

Minister for Tourism Shane Ross said in Dublin it is “wonderful” that Pope Francis will be coming to Ireland, but questioned the timing of the pontiff’s visit ahead of a possible vote on abortion in 2018.

The Pope’s visit may coincide with the run-up to a referendum on the Eighth Amendment, which deals with the right to life of the unborn, after the Government said any such ballot will not be held until 2018 at the earliest.

When asked about the potential overlap, Mr Ross responded that there may be “better times” for Pope Francis to visit should that scenario occur.

Speaking in Belfast in the wake of the announcement, Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said: “I think there is no prospect of the Pope coming to Ireland and not coming to the North of Ireland”.

Asked how he was so certain Pope Francis would visit Northern Ireland Mr McGuinness said. “Because I am around a long time and I know how these things work.”

John Paul II was unable to cross the border into Northern Ireland during the last papal visit in 1979. Instead, amid a welter of security fears and cross-community tensions, the then pope travelled as far as Drogheda, for a huge audience.