No Mass to take place in Limerick diocese next Tuesday

There will be no Mass or Communion in the Catholic diocese of Limerick next Tuesday, April 25th. Instead there will be lay-led liturgies of the Word (readings) and public prayers in its Churches.

Limerick diocese has a Catholic population of 184,340 in 60 parishes with 94 churches. It has 83 active priests, made up of 45 parish priests and 38 curates.

Directly related to the fall-off in vocations to the Catholic priesthood, it is believed this is the first time that a Catholic diocese on the island of Ireland will be without Mass or Communion for an entire day.

Responding to a query from The Irish Times, a spokesman for the diocese said that Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy had confirmed that “there will be lay-led public prayers in Churches across the diocese on Tuesday morning.”

The Bishop also said that while Communion would not be distributed on Tuesday this was not to suggest it might never be so distributed at future lay-led liturgies, especially, for instance, on Sundays in nursing homes.

“All over the world, when priests are not available, the liturgy of the Word is celebrated in parishes without the distribution of communion. We are, in many respects, going back to the future as not that long ago people would attend weekly Mass without receiving Communion, which was largely a sacrament received only occasionally,” Bishop Leahy said.

Priests across the diocese will attend an in-service formation gathering on Tuesday.

At a Synod in the diocese last year it was acknowledged there was a need to move towards lay-led prayers given the decline in vocations and the greater appreciation, since Vatican II, of the priesthood of the baptised.

The Synod was attended by 400 delegates, over 300 of them lay, and saw 97 proposals endorsed which will provide a way forward for the diocese in the context of a declining number of priests. Among the proposals adopted were some relating to the development and support of lay leadership in public prayers.

Bishop Leahy noted how the Synod “ strongly encouraged this”. “As we move forward, we need to prepare for a time when, even though priests are not available, each local community will be prepared to arrange for moments of public prayer for various occasions. No parish should find itself in a position where it is not prepared for such a possibility so it makes sense for us to begin right now,” he said.