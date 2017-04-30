Irish catholics resent relentless condemnation, says Archbishop

Priests, religious congregations and committed Catholics in Ireland resent being “unfairly under attack as they live out their faith and their ministry generously and with dedication,” Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said.

He said there appeared to be a “culture of relentless reminding the Church of the sins of its members”. He said at time this culture appeared to be “painting every individual and every moment in the history of the Church with the same condemnation,” he said.

“I notice a certain justified resentment among priests and religious [congregations] and committed Catholics at somehow being unfairly under attack as they live out their faith and their ministry generously and with dedication.

“There is a sense in which they feel that it is time to stand up and respond.”

Archbishop Martin was speaking at the ordination of Carmelite priest Fr James Eivers in Terenure College in Dublin.

Although supporters of the Church may be frustrated by this, he said the respond cannot be to deny the mistakes and the wrongdoings of the past or get into unfruitful or polemical quarrel.

“Evil is conquered by goodness; nastiness by love; dishonesty by truth, corruption by integrity.”

“The response of the Christian to criticism is reform and conversion; it is the call to renew the Church to be more effectively a witness to the God of love.

He said the way to recognise the sinfulness of the Church’s past was to witness more intensely “the essence of the message of Christian love.”

He said the history of the Church was a history in which humans and the human dimensions of institution had failed and been unfaithful.

“The Church is called to continual reform. The Church is called continually to identify sinfulness in its ranks - each of us is called to identify sinfulness in our hearts - and to repent and to return in all humility and purification to our true calling.

Addressing the new priest directly he said “James, you become a priest at a new time in the history of the Irish Church.

“My generation may seem to be handing your generation a weaker and more fragile Church, fewer in numbers, weakened by scandal, less credible due to our life style. We look to your generation now to call the Church to renewal.”