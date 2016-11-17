Iona Institute attacks human rights body over schools stance

A response by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) to the Education (Admissions to Schools) Bill, 2016, has been described by the Iona Institute as “an attack on the rights and ethos of faith schools of all types”.

The Bill aims to bring greater transparency and fairness into the school admissions process in the State.

The IHREC published its response to the proposed legislation before the Dáil this week.

In its submission, the IHREC criticised the legislation for failing to prevent schools from giving preferential access to children based on their religion.

It expressed concern that the Bill would continue to allow the country’s publicly-funded religious-run schools to discriminate against children of other or no faiths by placing them further down waiting lists.

It pointed out that, four times in recent years, this situation had been found to be in breach of international treaties to which Ireland is a signatory.

These include the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

It recommended that the Bill be amended so that no child is given preferential access to school based on their religion.

The IHREC also criticised the Bill for not doing enough to protect the rights of students to be exempted from religious instruction and indoctrination in schools.

Iona Institute

The Iona Institute, which describes itself as “a Christian advocacy group and research body”, said that one IHREC recommendation in relation to the legislation “would take away the right of faith schools to accommodate children of their community first”, while another would “dictate how religion is taught in faith schools”.

It said that one of the primary reasons for such schools was “to serve the faith community that established them”.

It said one of the IHREC’s recommendations, which it claimed used wording favoured by Atheist Ireland, aimed to have “denominational schools teach their faith in a way that distances the children from it.

“This is also a violation of the right of religious parents to see their children taught their faith as a living faith that is objectively true.”

Dr John Murray, of the Iona Institute, said: “We hope that the Minister for Education will reject these proposals.

“In the UK, prime minister Theresa May wants more Catholic schools to be built because they are so popular. They are allowed to teach religion in their own way and have their own admissions policies.

“The answer to the concerns raised by the IHREC is to provide greater choice of schools to parents, and where there is excess demand, more school places so no child is turned away for any reason.”