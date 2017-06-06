Head of Irish Islamic centre warns of those spreading hate

The head imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland, Dr Umar Al Qadri, has warned that there are people in Ireland trying to spread hate online.

People with extremist views must be challenged, he said this morning in the wake of the latest terrorist attack by Islamic extremists in London on Saturday. One of the three attackers, Rachid Redouane (30), married a British woman in Dublin in 2012 and lived in Rathmines, Dublin for a time.

“Unless they are challenged, you can’t counteract radicalisation,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said it was unfortunate that it was not known to what extent Redouane radicalised others when he was in Ireland. “There is no evidence,” he said. Dr Al Qadri said he did not know “‘this individual”, but said he did know of others in Ireland who were spreading hate online.

‘De-radicalised’

“They must be stopped. They need to be de-radicalised. They should be behind bars so they can be de-radicalised.

“They are spreading dangerous ideas to vulnerable young Muslims.

“These youngsters are very vulnerable to radicalisation and these individuals are trying to exploit that.”

He warned that while they may not “plot something themselves” they are influencing others to do so.

Dr Al Qadri is one of a number of imams who have indicated that they will not perform funeral services or say prayers for the three men involved in the attacks in London at the weekend.

“It is important to send a clear signal to any potential terrorist. We will not even pray for them.”