Four congregations strongly criticised over child protection

“Urgent corrective action” is needed in three religious congregations where the protection of children is concerned, the Catholic Church’s National Board for Safeguarding Children has said.

Its reviews of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (De La Salle Brothers), the Order of Canons Regular of Prémontré (Norbertines), Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, and the Sisters of Nazareth (Irish Region) were conducted in 2015/16 but publication was held over pending completion of the statutory Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry in Northern Ireland.

The latter published its final report last January.

The Board reviews are assessments of practice at each congregation against the Catholic Church’s child safeguarding standards. These are its remaining reviews of child protection in Catholic institutions on the island of Ireland which assess practices in each against the Church’s child safeguarding standards.

It found that 512 allegations of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse had been made against 146 priests, brothers, and sisters belonging to the four congregations, five of whom were convicted in the courts.

Broken down, 294 allegations of physical and emotional abuse were made against 61 Nazareth sisters, none of whom were convicted in the courts: 213 allegations of all forms of abuse were made against 76 De La Salle Brothers, three of whom were convicted; an unknown number of sexual abuse allegations were made against four Norbertine priests (including Fr Brendan Smyth), two of whom were convicted in the courts; and five physical and emotional abuse allegations were made against fine Good Shepherd Sisters, none of who was convicted.

The Board pointed out that the figures were “not a summary of all allegations, as that number is unknown to the congregations, or is not available” from material provided by them. Records by De La Salle Brothers, Nazareth Sisters and Norbertines, “were incomplete”.

Where the De La Salle Brothers and Norbertines were concerned “the majority of allegations related to sexual abuse,” it said.

It concluded that these final four reviews “cannot be categorised by a common commitment (on the part of the congregations) to following the child safeguarding standards at the time of the review”.

In a damning observation it said that for the De La Salle Brothers, the Norbertines and the Nazareth Sisters “their performance in the recent past does not demonstrate any real change from their historical behaviour, in terms of ensuring good safeguarding practice or putting in place effective pastoral responses to complainants who have made allegations of abuse”.

It did add however that over the last year the De La Salle Brothers and Nazareth Sisters had engaged more fully with the Board safeguarding structures while the Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd had recently demonstrated “a willingness to create a better understanding of child safeguarding among their communities”.

The Board encouraged anyone affected by abuse to contact Towards Healing or Towards Peace.