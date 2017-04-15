Easter church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford 15th April. Holy Saturday. 10.00pm Holy Communion. Celebrant The Rev’d Jim Wallace Sunday 16th April. Easter Sunday. 6.30am Dawn Eucharist. Tramore Beach. Celebrant The Dean 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00am Celebrant The Dean. Hymns: 271, 683, 431 (2nd tune omit v4+5), 288. Communion anthem: The bell anthem - Purcell Communion setting: Mozarts Coronation Mass. Voluntary: Choral Prelude on Old CXIIIth Psalm: Charles Wood. Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Walsh Street, Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin EASTER DAY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Dove: Missa Brevis, Arr. Nicholson: Lord of the dance, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus, Hadley: My beloved spake, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean and Ordinary. 15.15 FESTAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) - Responses: Leigh, Dyson in D, Psalm: 118, Elgar: Te Deum laudamus, Voluntary Elgar: Allegro maestoso. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Easter - Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion) * Retiring Collection at all services in aid of the Bishops’ Appeal *

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla Easter Eve: 5pm Easter Egg Hunt followed at 6pm Easter Vigil Service, St. Thomas’ Mulhuddart. Easter Sunday: 8.30a.m. Holy Communion (said), St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Family Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Family Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray Easter Sunday 6.00am Bray Churches Together Easter Sunrise Service; 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Family Service/Holy Communion 2.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Easter Sunday - Holy Communion 2. Thursday 20th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 16th April, Easter Day Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Family Easter Eucharist Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm No Evening Service. Wed 19th at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Easter Day: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 16th April (Easter Sunday) 10 30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 6:00am Sunrise Service at the Lead Mines Chimney, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am The Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Easter Day Holy Communion at 8am, 10.30am and 12 noon. Thursday 20th April Holy Communion at 10.30am. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. No Evening Service.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Easter Day: 10.00 Eucharist

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Festive Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. The Church and OPW Visitor Centre will reopen on Thursday afternoon 20 April.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Easter Family Eucharist

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Festive Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. Sunday School will resume on Sunday 23 April, during Church Service.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 16th April - Easter Day: Festival Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 19th April: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 6.15 am Sonrise Service on Killiney Hill, 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., Evening Prayer.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Saturday, 15th April - The Easter Vigil at 9.00pm Christ Church Cathedral. Easter Day, the First Sunday of Easter, Sunday, 16th April - 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Festal Eucharist. Wednesday, 19th April - No Service.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Sunday 16th 10.00am Pastor Nathan Duddy. Easter morning celebration. All are very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough, Co Cavan 10am atTrinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Easter Communion Service.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary Easter Sunday at 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Easter Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Easter Sunday praise services at 11:30am. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information on the Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -Ballyhobridge, Newbliss and Stonebridge -please visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church Easter Sunday Service at 10:30am led by Mr Jacob Reynolds. All Welcome We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Easter Sunday morning at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Centre Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets on Easter Sunday at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Easter Sunday, communion service, 10am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. Visitors are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Easter Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast City 11am on Easter Sunday; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. To find out more, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets on Easter Sunday at 10am, Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath Easter Sunday Service at 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Easter Sunday Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Easter Sunday Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Sunrise Service at 7.00 a. m. in the Prayer Garden. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Ken Todd. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Ken Todd.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 Easter Sunday: 9.00am at the Spire. 11.00 am Easter Sunday Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 7.00am Easter Sunday Sunrise at Three Rock 11.00 United Service with Holy Communion Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am Service with Holy Communion, Rev Cheryl Patterson Rev. Eric Duncan

Lucan 10.00am Easter Sunday Holy Communion Service - Rev Dr John Parkin

Rathgar 11.30am Easter Sunday Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Easter Sunday Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Katherine Kehoe and Rev John Parkin

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie