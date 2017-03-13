Eamon Casey, former bishop of Galway, died aged 89

Former Bishop of Galway Eamon Casey died on Monday afternoon.

He spent recent years in a nursing home in Co Clare, battling illness.

The revelation, in May 1992, that he was the father of a teenage son, following an affair with an American woman when he was Bishop of Kerry in the 1970s, shocked the church and many of its followers and led to international media coverage.

Casey resigned for “personal reasons’’, following the revelation in The Irish Times he had been making payments to a woman in Connecticut over a 15-year period.

She was Annie Murphy, the daughter of an American friend of the bishop, who had come to stay with Casey in Kerry in 1973 to recover from a painful divorce.

The affair began in the bishop’s house in Inch, in west Kerry, and their son Peter was born in 1974.

Eamon Casey was born in Firies, near Farranfore, Co Kerry, on April 23rd 1927, the second son of a family of five sons and five daughters.