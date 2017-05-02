Dublin church collections bring in €45m, accounts show

Two charities of the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin had total funds of €177.45 million at the end of 2015, accounts published at the weekend show.

They generated income of €88 million during the 18-month period to the end of 2015, with church collections bringing in €45.15 million.

The accounts, for the Parishes of the Diocese of Dublin, and for Charities of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin, give details of two of a number of charitable entities associated with the archdiocese.

The figures exclude certain assets such as schools, land, and “heritage assets” such as chalices, ciboriums and works of art.

Nevertheless, the accounts give more detail about the finances of the archdiocese than has been revealed heretofore. They show expenditure of €96.5 million between them. The numbers take account of one payment of €7.8 million from one entity to the other.

The Parishes of the Diocese of Dublin charity comprises four funds, including Share, and pays for the cost of working and retired priests and diocesan administration costs.

Collection

The biggest source of revenue described in its accounts is the “family offering”, one of three collections made at Sunday Masses, which brought in €20.1 million in the 18 months to the end of 2015.

The collection in support of priests brought in €15.35 million, while the Share collection brought in €10 million. Donations and legacies brought in €8.8 million while shrine income accounted for €5.4 million.

The Common Fund helped support 390 serving and 71 retired priests. The charity also helped maintain 241 church buildings, 127 of which are listed structures with associated higher maintenance costs.

Buildings had a net value of €91 million. Land values were not included though “tranches of land appropriate for inclusion” may be valued in the future, according to the accounts. Heritage assets were not valued as the cost of doing so would outweigh the benefit of doing so.

The heritage assets are not for investment but rather for the overall purpose of advancing the Catholic faith, according to the accounts.

Historical funds

The Charities of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin is a trust that includes the administrative offices of the diocese and some historical funds. It had funds of €23.5 million at the end of 2015.

The trust includes a fund, known as the General Fund, from which costs associated with sex abuse claims are paid. Total such costs in the eighteen months to the end of 2015 were €1.4 million.

Income for this fund comes from bequests and donations given for charitable purposes at the archbishop’s discretion.

The total provision for outstanding and possible future claims arising from sex abuse allegations was €15.8 million at the end of 2015, compared with €18.3 million at the end of the previous period. Such expenses are the main category of expense for the fund.

The trust had quoted investments of €32.5 million at the end of 2015, and cash on deposit of €17.8 million. It also had pension obligations to retired and serving staff. Staff costs during the period were €5.1 million.