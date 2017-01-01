‘Culture of violence’ in Ireland a concern for Archbishop

There is “a dangerous culture of violence in Ireland which is difficult to understand,” Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said.

There was gangland violence which “must stop”, but also a “growing number of stabbings in the past year, at times by very young people”.

Meanwhile “behind the doors of families there is also often physical violence and sexual violence,” he said. “Our homes and schools must become the real seedbeds for non-violence,” he said.

Archbishop Martin was speaking at the World Day of Peace Mass in St Teresa’s church on Dublin’s Clarendon St on Sunday morning. He was applauded when, calling for prayers for President Michael D Higgins and his family, he commented “all of us are proud of the leadership of our President.”

Attendees at the Mass included President Higgins and his wife Sabina, Cmdt Kieran Carey representing Taoiseach Enda Kenny, representatives of the judiciary, the Garda, and Defence Forces, the European Commission, and Dublin City Council.

Also present were representatives of the diplomatic corps and Catholic Church associations such as the Knights of Malta, the Knights of St Columbanus, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Association of Papal Orders.

Celebrating the Mass with Archbishop Martin were papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, and Auxilary Bishops of Dublin Eamonn Walsh and Ray Field.

Beginning the Mass, the Archbishop praised members of the Defence Forces and an Garda for their “wonderful example of keeping the peace in difficult situations” around the world.

In his homily he said “our homes and schools must become the real seedbeds for non-violence. Young people must learn the call to service from an early age and learn that divisions can be overcome and that tolerance and respect, but also patient understanding and mercy, are the strong weapons for relationships that endure, in the personal as well as in the social and political sphere.”

It needed to be said “that non-violence is not a sign of weakness but a sign of being strong. It is a sign which recognises that lasting peace can only be achieved by peaceful means.

“It is a sign of working for justice through being just, living justly and being alongside those who suffer injustice.

“But non-violence is not just a nice idea for Christmas; it must become reality around which people can coalesce every day,” he said.

Referring to gangland violence among “drug barons” in Dublin, he asked “will these people ever learn or are they totally blinded by their own selfish interest in the drug trade, a trade in death which is of such enormous financial interest that its leader feel that they must kill to keep their power and perhaps, according to news reports, even hire killers from aboard to carry out their evil work.”

Violence, he said, “only leads to retaliation and further grief and those who seem to think they are stronger by resorting to violence are left in an insecurity which they know no sophisticated modern security systems can really protect them or their loved ones.”