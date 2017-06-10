Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin TRINITY SUNDAY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Responses: Rose, Wood in E, Psalm: 57, Wood: Great Lord of Lord Preacher: The Revd R.N. Clutterbuck, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., Edgehill Theological College, Belfast. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leigh (MV), Howells in E, Byrd: Laudibus in Sanctis, Preacher: The Revd R.N. Clutterbuck, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., Edgehill Theological College, Belfast. EVENING PRAYER is said at 16.00 Monday to Wednesday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 on Thursday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Friday 16 June: Choral Foundation Concert 2017 at 18.15 Saint Patricks Cathedral Choir. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 11th June 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Morning Prayer; 7pm Evening Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Thursday15th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Family Service Holy Baptism Rev. Cathy Hallissey Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm Holy Communion.

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity Sunday: NO SERVICE. See Santry.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 11th June Trinity Sunday 10.30am Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Trinity Sunday Holy Communion at 8am, 10.30am and 12 noon. Thursday 15th June Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Pop In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Family Service with presentation of Sunday Club prizes. Preceded by breakfast at 09.00 hrs. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity Sunday: 10.00 All-age Service followed by Christian Aid Coffee Morning

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 14th 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Morning Prayer

St Columba’s College 8pm Evening Prayer. Preacher: the Chaplain.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 11th June: Trinity Sunday: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 13th 10am Holy Communion

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Ms. Trilly Keatinge. Wed 14th at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m. Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 3.00 p.m., Annual Ecumenical Service at St. Colmcille’s Holy Well, Ballycullen Road. Preacher Philip McKinley, Chaplian D.C.U. No Evening Service.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 11th June - Trinity Sunday: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Baptism. Monday, 12th June: 8.00pm in the Chapel of Memory, a service for the work of the Healer Prayer Union. Wednesday, 14th June: 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Sunday 11th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Morning worship. Everyone welcome

Bailieborough and Corryneary, Co Cavan 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches serving the Monaghan-Fermanagh border region. 10am at Ballyhobridge, Co. Fermanagh.11am at Clones, Co. Monaghan and 12:15pm at Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 11th June. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. We would be delighted to welcome you Visit: www.facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian -or www.corboypresbyterian.com

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev. Trevor Morrow (Minister Emeritus, Lucan Presbyterian Church). All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. No morning worship, instead we will have a special Service at 3.30pm led by members of West Church, Ballymena choir. This annual visit is always most enjoyable and visitors are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Trinity Sunday Morning Worship - Mr Don Black

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Karen Spence.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. 3.00pm Margaretholme, Sandymount - Mr Bert Van Embden. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of H ealing Wholeness, Abbey Street

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Morning Worship - Mr Jim Donnan. 11.30am Contemporary Worship - Mr Jim Donnan

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am, Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Holy Communion Service - Rev Katherine Kehoe and Rev Andrew Dougherty

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Holy Communion Service - Rev Andrew Dougherty

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo We meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday service at 8pm, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, last Sunday at 11.00 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie