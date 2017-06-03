Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday fourth of June. Whit Sunday 8:30am Holy Communion 10.00pm Holy Communion

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE DAY OF PENTECOST 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Byrd: mass for Three Voices Psalm: 104, Byrd: Veni sancta spiritus, Preacher: The Revd T.C. Kinahan, M.A., Prebendary of Monmohenock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Responses: Rose, Sumsion in G (MV), Psalm: 23, Tomkins: God, which as upon this day, Preacher: The Revd T.C. Kinahan, M.A., Prebendary of Monmohenock. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Tuesday to Friday. Evening Prayer is said at 17.30 on Monday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. COMPLINE is sung at 17.30 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 8.00p.m. Late Evening Office, St. Thomas’.

Christ Church Bray Whit Sunday 4th June 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2; 7pm Evening Service. ***25th Annual Garden Fete, Saturday 10th June 10.30am-2.30pm***

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 8th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Canon Robert Warren. 7.00pm NO EVENING SERVICE. Wed 7th at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am Eucharist St John’s Monkstown. 11am Eucharist St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Pentecost: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Pentecost: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 4th June Pentecost (Whit Sunday) 10.30am Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Pentecost Holy Communion at 8am and 12 noon; Morning Prayer with Holy Baptism at 10.30am. Thursday 8th June Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Pop In tea/coffee. We welcome you

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer

Santry (St Pappan) Pentecost: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 7th 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 4th June: Pentecost: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 7th June: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 6th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Pentecost Celebration with Holy Trinity Parish at the old ruin church on Marino Avenue West, Killiney. 3.30 pm Confirmation Service in Christ Church Cathedral. 7.00 pm Ecumenical Bible Week focus on the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation at Johnstown/Killiney Pastoral Centre.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Holy Communion Rev. Canon Robert Warren.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 4th June - The Day of Pentecost: WhitSunday 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion/Sunday Club. Wednesday, 7th June - Columba of Iona (Transferred) 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -the Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Sunday 4th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy, Morning worship. Everyone welcome

Bailieborough and Corryneary, Co Cavan 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45am.Reverend K P Meyer.Communion Service.All most welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan-Fermanagh border region. 11am at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church and 12:15pm at Newbliss Presbyterian Church. No services at Ballyhobridge or Clones Presbyterian Churches on Sun 4th June. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. We would be delighted to welcome you Visit: www.facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian -or www.corboypresbyterian.com

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev. Trevor Morrow (Minister Emeritus, Lucan Presbyterian Church). All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am with Communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All very welcome. Advance notice for Sunday 11th June, no morning worship, instead special Service at 3.30pm led by choir from West Church Ballymena Visitors welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am with Communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website for further details: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet at 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office). Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Holy Communion - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Glynn Langton.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Priscilla Chirenga. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Dundrum 11.00am Joint Morning Worship with Holy Communion - Rev John Parkin

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30am, Morning Worship, Mrs. Val Galloway

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mrs Gillie Hinds

Rathgar 11.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo We meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday service at 11am and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, last Sunday at 11.00 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie