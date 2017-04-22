Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY OF EASTER 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Consort Responses: Smith, Causton: Te Deum, Attwood in D: Jubilate Psalm: 113, Taverner: Dun transisset Sabbatum, Preacher: The Revd I.P. Poulton, B.Sc., M.A., Prebendary of Tassagard. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Consort Responses: Sumsion, Sumsion in A, Psalm: 114, Arr. Cleobury: The Cherry Tree Carol, Preacher: The Revd I.P. Poulton, B.Sc., M.A., Prebendary of Tassagard. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Thursday. Morning prayer is said at 9.00 on Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Service of the Word Easter Vestry, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Family Service. Thursday 27th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning prayer 2 Family Service. Thursday 27th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 23rd April (2nd Sunday of Easter) 10.30am, Holy Communion

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 23rd April (2nd Sunday of Easter) 10.30am Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish The Second Sunday of Easter: Holy Communion 8am; Morning Prayer 10.30am followed by Annual Easter Vestry. Please note there is no 12 noon Holy Communion this Sunday. Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion followed by Pop-In Tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer with Holy Baptism. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 26 10am Holy communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Service of the Word

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 23rd April - 2nd Sunday of Easter: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. followed by the Easter Vestry. Wednesday 26th April - Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Saturday 29th April - Handels Messiah 7.30 p.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 25th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Morning Prayer

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 23rd April - The Second Sunday of Easter: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 26th April, 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Sunday 23rd 10.00am Pastor Nathan Duddy. Morning worship. All are very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough, Co Cavan 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches 10am at Ballyhobridge, Co. Fermanagh. 11am at Clones, Co. Monaghan and 12:15pm at Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 23rd April. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev. Damien Burke (Assistant Minister in Bloomfield Presbyterian Church, Belfast). All Welcome We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Centre Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. Visitors very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast City 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. To find out more, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet at 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Joseph Bockarie

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Sunday Worship with Mr Michael Jones (Local preacher)

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Ms. Olive Jennings. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Daphne Twinem. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Tim Kingston.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wednesday 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Worship Service Mr. Malachi Friel (Local Preacher) 11.30am Worship Service with Baptism Rev. Stephen Taylor Mr. Malachi Friel

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am Morning Worship, Mr Geoff Kemp

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mrs Lesley Rankin

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Mrs Elizabeth Kelly

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Mrs Lesley Rankin

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.