Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 9th April. Palm Sunday 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant. The Dean Hymns: 217 (omit v 2+3 ), 238, 78, 493. Communion setting: St Carthage’s Mass: Jan van Putten Communion anthem: Sanctus - Faure. Voluntary: In dir ist Freude- Bach Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin PALM SUNDAY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Ives: Missa Brevis, Bertalot: Saint Matthew, Ives: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Ven. G.L. Hastings, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Responses: Sumsion, Lalous: Tatum ergo, Noble in B minor, Psalm: 47, Sermon in Music Finze: Lo The full final sacrifice. Monday 17.30 Choral Evensong, Tuesday 17.30 Choral Evensong, Wednesday 11.05 Eucharist, 17.30 Compline, Maundy Thursday 11.05 Eucharist, 17.30 Choral Eucharist, 19.00 Organ Recital by David Leigh Dupr: Chenin de la Croix. GOOD FRIDAY 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choristers Responses: Sumsion, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 22, Dyson in D: Benedictus, Stainer: God so loved the world, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean and Ordinary. 14.00 MEDITATION ON THE CROSS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Music by Sanders, Byrd, Purcell Lotti. Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean and Ordinary. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Clonevan 11.30am (Holy Communion)

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30am. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00am. Morning Prayer, St. Mary’s. 11.30am. Morning Prayer, St. Brigid’s. Holy Week: 7.30am Monday to Friday Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s 8pm Evening Prayer Monday Wednesday, St. Brigid’s Tuesday Thursday, St. Mary’s Good Friday 2pm An Hour by the Cross, St. Mary’s.

Christ Church Bray 9th April Palm Sunday 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Holy Communion 2; ***3pm Classics at Tinakilly (with Afternoon Tea) Tinakilly House*** 7pm Youth Praise Service. Wednesday 12th April: 8pm Evening Prayer. 13th April: Maundy Thursday 8pm Tenebrae. 14th April: Good Friday 10am Bray Head Way of the Cross (commences at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church); 2-3pm Vigil Service; 8pm Passion. 16th April Easter Sunday: 6.00am Bray Churches Together Easter Sunrise Service; 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Family Service/Holy Communion 2.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Thursday 13th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 9th April, Palm Sunday Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Family Service with Holy Baptism Rev. Catherine Hallissey Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Holy Week Services. Mon 10th 7.15am Holy Communion. Tues. 11th 7.15am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Tenebrae. Wed. 12th 7.15am 10.00am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Seder Meal. Thurs. 13th 7.15am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Holy Eucharist. Fri. 14th 7.15am Ante-Communion Litany; 8.00pm Devotional Service The Way of the Cross.

Cork Sunday 9th April 2017- Carrigaline Union. 11am-United Palm Service St Mary’s Carrigaline. 7pm-Said Compline- St Johns Monkstown www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Palm Sunday: NO SERVICE - united worship in Glasnevin at 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday: 20.00 Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Palm Sunday: 11.00 (note time) Procession, Passion Eucharist. Good Friday: 10.30 Morning Prayer. 12 noon Ecumenical Way of the Cross.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 9th April (Palm Sunday) 10 30am Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Palm Sunday services of Holy Communion at 8am, 10.30am and 12 noon. Holy Week services: Monday -Thursday 7.30am Holy Communion and 8pm Evening service; also Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion. Good Friday 9am Ecumenical Walk of Witness starting at Holy Spirit Church, Ballyroan; 2pm Hour by the Cross in Rathfarnham Parish and 8pm Tenebrae. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Family Service. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Palm Sunday: NO SERVICE - united worship in Glasnevin at 11 a.m. Holy Monday: 20.00 Healing Service. Good Friday: 20.00 Evening Prayer

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Tue 11th 8pm Lenten Service, Wed 12th 10am Holy Communion, Thur 13th 8pm Lenten Service, Sat 15th 8pm Lenten Service

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Liturgy of the Palms and of the Passion. Easter Day 16 April 10.00 Festive Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Morning Prayer

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Family Service for Palm Sunday, Sunday School children’s Easter Egg hunt, and tea coffee. Service 10.30 Wednesday in Holy Week and 10.30 Good Friday. 11.30 Easter Day Festive Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 9th April - Palm Sunday: Palm Procession and Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Tuesday 11th April: Stations of the Cross 7.30 p.m. Wednesday 12th April: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday: Sung Eucharist 7.30 p.m. followed by watch of prayer until midnight. Good Friday: Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion 2 p.m.

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Mon 10th 8pm Lenten Service, Tue 11th 10am Holy Communion, Wed 12th 8pm Lenten Service, Fri 14th 8pm Lenten Service

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship for Palm Sunday and Holy Baptism. Monday 8.00 pm Holy Week Service in Christ Church, Dun Laoghaire, Tuesday 8.00 pm Service in St Patrick’s, Dalkey. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion, 8.00 pm Service in St Paul’s ,Glenageary. Thursday 8.00 pm Holy Communion. Good Friday 2.00 pm Quiet Hour, 8.00 pm Service in Holy Trinity, Killiney.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Canon Robert Warren.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 9th April Palm Sunday: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Liturgy of the Palms and Holy Baptism.Monday, 10th April; 10.30am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Homily followed by Compline. Tuesday, 11th April - 10.30am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Homily followed by Compline. Wednesday, 12th April - 10.30am Holy Communion; 8.00pm Homily followed by Compline. Maundy Thursday 13th April - 8.00pm Holy Communion, the Institution of the Lords Supper. Good Friday - 10.30am Family worship for Good Friday; 8.00pm A Liturgy for Good Friday.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Sunday 9th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Morning worship. All are welcome.

Bailieborough (First), Co Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456. All are welcome.

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches 10am at Ballyhobridge, Co. Fermanagh. 11am at Clones, Co. Monaghan and 12:15pm at Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 9th April. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Corraneary Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 12:30pm. All welcome. We are located approximately 10 min north First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and about 10 minutes south of Cootehill Presbyterian Church. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30 am. Rev. Dr. Stafford Carson (Principle of Union Theological College, Belfast). All Welcome We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Centre Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10 am. with Rev. David Bruce (Secretary, Council for Mission in Ireland). All visitors are very welcome. There’s a cup of tea/coffee for everyone after the Service.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Walsh Street, Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more, or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast City 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. To find out more, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet at 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office). Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham

Centenary, Leeson Park Palm Sunday 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Ken Todd. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Winston Graham. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Ken Todd.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Morning Worship - Charity Tsambwa. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness. Good Friday service in Margaretholme, Sandymount with Rev Dr Laurence Graham at 2.30pm

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park (recording of RTE Broadcast Service)

Dundrum Palm Sunday, United Service with Drama at 11.00am Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Gorey 10.3am, Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan Palm Sunday 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Palm Sunday. Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown Palm Sunday. 11.45am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

BAPTIST

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie