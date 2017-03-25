Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Responses : Tallis, Tallis : The Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm : 119 vv 105-112, Tallis : I call and crie, Preacher: Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Plainsong, Byrd: Fauxbourdons, Psalm: 119 vv 145-160, Sermon in Music Gombert: Media vita. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Thursday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Mothering Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. St.Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. All services have been organized by the local M. U.branch and will be using the special liturgy distributed by the Dublin and Glendalough Diocesan Branch of M.U. Holy Communion will be included in the service at Kilbride. Thursday - M.U. Area service will take place in St, Saviour’s Hall 8pm. HC.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. All Age Worship, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Family Service . Thursday 30th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Morning Prayer Rev. Catherine Hallissey. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 29th at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union-930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Service St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Lent 4: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Lent 4: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 26th March (Mothering Sunday) 10 30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 26th March Mothering Sunday services of Holy Communion at 8am and 12 noon. ACE service at 10.30am followed by tea/coffee. Thursday Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Pop In tea/coffee and Lent Study at 8pm. We welcome you..

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. Followed by The Easter Vestry. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Lent 4: 10.00 Morning Prayer

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 29 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Service of the Word

St Columba’s College 10.00 am: Morning Prayer (Preacher: the Chaplain).

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 26th March - 4th Sunday in Lent: Mothering Sunday: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 29th March: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Friday 31st March: Stations of the Cross 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 28 10am Holy Communion, Wed 29 8pm Lenten Service

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Holy Communion for Mothering Sunday. Monday 8.00 pm Lent Study Group. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Catherine Hallissey.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., Service of Healing and Wholeness.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 26th March - The Fourth Sunday in Lent: 9.00am Holy Communion;10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 29th March, 10.30am Holy Communion. Thursday, 30th March, 8.00pm Compline.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Sunday 26th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough (First), Co Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). All are welcome.

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co Sligo 2pm. Rev Molly Deatherage. All Welcome.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am,Reverend Terry Price.All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches 10am at Ballyhobridge, Co. Fermanagh. 11am at Clones, Co. Monaghan and 12:15pm at Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 26th Mar. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Donegal Presbyterian Churches There are some 30 congregations across County Donegal and The Border area. For further details, visit www.presbyterianireland.org -then click Find a Church and enter Donegal

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30 am. Rev. Dr. Stafford Carson (Principle of Union Theological College, Belfast). All Welcome We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev John Woodside (Minister Emeritus, Drogheda Presbyterian Church). All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Co Mayo 10am. All welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. To find out more, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet at 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office). Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Ashtown Monthly meeting at 6.30pm at Royal Canal Community Centre, Ashtown, Dublin 7

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Tony O’Connor

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Mothering Sunday, Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Bill Reidy. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mrs. Caroline ODonnell-Keturakiene

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, Dublin 1. 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Worship Service Youth-led Service 11.30am Worship Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Gorey 10.30 am Service of Holy Communion , Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Mothering Sunday, Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev John Parkin

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Mothering Sunday, Morning Worship - Mrs Gillie Hinds

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

UNITARIAN

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie

Limerick City On this coming Sunday, 26th March, at 11 a.m. at the LSP, OConnell Avenue, the Reverend Bridget Spain will be leading our Unitarian Fellowship service on Jesus and the Buddha. There will be tea/coffee immediately thereafter. All are Most Welcome