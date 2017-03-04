Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys, Girls Mens voices) Darke in F, Wesley: Wash me thoroughly, Durufl: Ubi caritas, Preacher: The Revd I.M. Ellis, B.D., M.Th., Ph.D., Prebendary of Newcastle. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Responses: Leighton, Leighton: Drop, drop, slow tears, Murrill in E, Psalm: 29, Sermon in Music Moore: All wisdom cometh from the Lord. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Saturday - Informal Service for children and their parents/guardians at Inch Parish Church. 6am. Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s,Arklow 11.30am. HC (2), Wednesday ‘Come and See’ Bible Study in Ballinatone Church 8pm.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray Sunday 5th March 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2; 7pm Evening Service

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm - Holy Communion. Wed 8th March at 10.00am - Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ The Grange, 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30 am All Age Service. Preacher: Dr David Williams. Crche and children’s programme available at 10.30 am service. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) Lent 1: 11.30 Eucharist. Wednesday: 10.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Lent 1: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 5th March (1st Sunday in Lent) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am Morning Prayer

Rathfarnham Parish Holy Communion at 8am and 12 noon. Morning Prayer at 10.30am. Thursday Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Pop In tea/coffee. Thursday 8pm Lent Study in Millennium side chapel. We Welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 Hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Family Service; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Lent 1: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 8th 10am Holy Communion, 8pm Lenten Service

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion 6.00 pm Sunday Evening Together

St Columba’s College 8pm Evening Prayer: Hymns of Praise with Dr. Mary Singleton.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 5th March - 1st Sunday in Lent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 8th March: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Friday 10th March: Stations of the Cross 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 7th Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship Holy Baptism. Monday 8.00 pm Lent Study Group. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Morning Prayer Rev. Nigel Pierpoint.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Family Service

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 5th March - The First Sunday in Lent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Confirmation . Monday, 6th March Healer Prayer Union Service 8.00pm Chapel of Memory. Wednesday, 8th March - 10.30am Matins. Thursday, 9th March - 8.00pm Compline.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are Welcome

Arklow Sunday 5th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. All are very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough (First), Co Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). All are welcome.

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh No service on Sun 5th February. Services are held at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co Sligo 2pm. All Welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend Rosemary Lindsay.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No service on Sun 5th February. Services are held at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Communion Service. Rev Richard Houston (Lucan Presbyterian Church). All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -or for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. All Welcome.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 10am respectively, with Communion. Rev. Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss and Stonebridge Presbyterian Churches 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, County Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Service of Worship and Holy Communion with Rev Andrew Dougherty Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson. This will be a joint Service with Rathgar Methodist Church in Wesley House.

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. Brian Callan. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Holy Communion Service - Rev Dr Laurence Graham . 3.00pm Margaretholme, Sandymount - Blair Halliday. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness, Abbey Street.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm

Dundrum 11.00 United with Holy Communion Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30am, Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Morning Service

Rathgar 10.30am Service of Worship and Holy Communion with Rev Andrew Dougherty Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson. This will be a joint Service with Centenary Methodist Church in Wesley House.

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Service

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie