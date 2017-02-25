Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin The Cathedral Choirs are on mid-term break until the 1st March, where normal services resume. Sunday 26th February, The Transfiguration. 11.00, the Cathedral Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Voluntary Choir. Eucharist setting: Ireland, Communion Setting in C. Psalm: 99. Motet: Pitoni, Cantate Dominum. Wednesday 1st March, 18.00, Ash Wednesday Solemn Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir. Eucharist Setting: Byrd, Mass for four voices. Motet: Allegri, Miserere mei. Thursday 2nd March, 18.00, Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Byrd. Psalm: 51. Canticles: Byrd, second service. Anthem: Byrd, Miserere mei. Saturday 4th March, 17.00, Compline sung by a consort of Cathedral Lay Vicars Choral. Morning Prayer: Monday to Friday at 10.00am. Evening Prayer: Monday to Friday at 5.00pm. The Lunchtime Eucharist: Monday to Friday at 12.45pm in the Lady Chapel. For further information on services and worship resources and to view services on the webcast, log on to www.christchurchdublin.ie. For general information please ring the cathedral office on: (01)6778099.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 26th February. The Sunday before Lent. (Transfiguration Sunday) 8:30am Holy Communion. 10.00pm Holy Communion. Celebrant The Dean with The Revd Dr Christine O’Dowd Smyth Hymns: 325, 646, 381 to tune 493, 643. Communion setting: Herbert Sumsion. Anthem: ‘Cantique de Jean Racine’ - Faure. Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SUNDAY BEFORE LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Consort Responses: Byrd, Gibbons: The Second Service, Psalm: 119 vv 105112, Tallis: O nata lux, Preacher: Revd C.M. Mullen, B.Th., Resident Preacher. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Consort Responses: Byrd, Byrd: The Second Service, Psalm: 119 vv 145160, Gibbons: The eyes of all wait upon thee, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean and Ordinary. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer, followed by tea in Clonevan School)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. MP (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (1), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. MP (2). Ash Wednesday - St. Saviour’s, Arklow 8pm HC (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. All Age Worship, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Family Service MP 2. Thursday 2nd March - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Family Service Holy Baptism Rev. Cathy Hallissey. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 1st March at 10.00am - Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Service St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Sunday before Lent: 11.30 Morning Prayer. Ash Wednesday: 10.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Sunday before Lent: 11.30 Eucharist. Ash Wednesday: 11.30 School Service.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 26th February (Sunday before Lent) 10 30am Morning Prayer

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 26th Feb Holy Communion at 8am and 12 noon. Also at 12 noon Holy Baptism; Parish Communion at 10.30am. Ash Wednesday Evening Service at 8pm; Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion followed by Pop In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion - Ash Wednesday

Santry (St Pappan) Sunday before Lent: 10.00 Morning Prayer. Ash Wednesday: 20.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 1st 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Service of the Word

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 26th February - Sunday before Lent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 1st March - Ash Wednesday: Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes 11 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Friday 3rd March: Stations of the Cross 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 28th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Cathy Hallissey.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 26th February- The Transfiguration: 9.00am Holy Communion;10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 1st March Ash Wednesday: 10.30am Holy Communion

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are Welcome

Arklow Sunday 26th 10.00am. Aleida van der Flier. Children’s programme during the service. All are very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.The Very Reverend Dr.Trevor Morrow.All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Lifeboat Service. Preacher: Rev John Woodside (retired). All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -or for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 10am respectively. We are delighted to welcome back Rev. Alastair Dunlop Senior. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells, Co Meath Bective Street, Morning worship 10 am led by Rev. Christy Irwin. All are very welcome

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois Meets at 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church- 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Ashtown 6.30pm Monthly meeting on the last Sunday of each month in Royal Canal Community Centre, Ashtown, Dublin 7

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol) 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Mrs Lesley Rankin

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. David Orr.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Joseph Bockarie. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00 Worship Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister) 11.30 Worship Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am Service with Holy Communion, Rev Alan Wardlow Rev Cheryl Patterson.

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mr Michael Jones

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Mr Michael Jones

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

UNITARIAN

Limerick City Tomorrow, the 26th of February, at 11 a.m., there will be a service of the Limerick Unitarian Fellowship at the Educate Together Limerick School Project on OConnell Avenue. Pam McCarthy, of the Dublin Church, will lead our group. All are Most Welcome Tea/Coffee thereafter.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie