Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford 8.30am Holy Communion. 10.00am Holy Communion. Celebrant The Dean. Preacher: Dr Mary McAleese. Hymns: 683, 612, 9, 643. Communion anthem: The bell anthem - Purcell Communion setting: Richard Shephard.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY IN LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Jackson in G, Vaughan Williams: Love bade me welcome, Walton: Set me as a seal, Preacher: The Very Revd G.J.O. Dunstan, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Responses: Shephard, Gibbons: Drop, drop, slow tears, Leighton: The Second Service, Psalm: 98, Sermon in Music Walmisley: Remember, O Lord, MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Friday 24 March at 18.15 Spring Concert in aid of the Diocesan Refugee Housing Appeal: In Dublin’s Fair City performed by the Cathedral Choristers. Admission Free more details on our website. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (2), St.Brigid’s,Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2). Wednesday Come and See Bible Study in conjunction with Castlemacadam Group of Parishes in St. John’s Church, Aughrim at 8pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray Sunday 19th March, Lent 3. 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2; 7pm Praise Service; Wednesday 22nd March 11am Holy Communion 1

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm No Evening Service. Wed 22nd March at 10.00am - Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age SOW. Preacher, Bert Van Embden. Theme: Love and Unity Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) Lent 3: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Lent 3: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 19th March (3rd Sunday in Lent) 10 30am Holy Communion Thursday 23rd March at 8pm Institution of Rev Roy Taylor as Rector

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am The Holy Communion with Baptism

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 19th March Holy Communion at 8am and 12 noon. Morning Prayer at 10.30am. Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion followed by pop-In tea/coffee; 8pm Lent Study series. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Church 10.00am- Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Lent 3: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 22nd 10am Holy Communion, 8pm Lenten Service

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 19th March - 3rd Sunday in Lent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Preacher: The Very Revd. Robert MacCarthy www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 21st 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Morning Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Morning Prayer Rev. Nigel Pierpoint.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Morning Prayer

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 19th March - The Third Sunday in Lent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Matins/Sunday Club. Wednesday, 22nd March: 10.30am Holy Communion. Thursday, 23rd March: 8.00pm Compline.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, and there is a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are Welcome

Arklow Sunday 19th 10.00am Rev. Terry Price. Children’s programme during the service. All very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough (First), Co Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). All are welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co Sligo 2pm. All Welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

First Portadowm, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol) 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Ken Lindsay

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Tim Kingston. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00 Worship Service Mr. Stuart Blythman (Local Preacher) 11.30 Elevate Caf-style service

Gorey 10.30am, Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Stephen Taylor

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: www.grosvenorbaptist.org

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie