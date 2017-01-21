Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 22nd January. Third Sunday after the Epiphany.. 8:30am Holy Communion. 10.00pm Holy Communion (SAID SERVICE). Celebrant the Rev’d Jim Wallace 7.30pm Week of Christian Unity service. Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER EPIPHANY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 107, Preacher: The Revd Canon S. Hall Speers, M.A., Founder of the Community of Servants of Christ, Madagascar, and formerly Team Rector of Barnet, Diocese of St Albans. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Installation of The Revd D.W.T. Crooks as Prebendary of Howth Responses: Sumsion, Briggs: Saint Patricks Service, Psalm: 108, Moore: All wisdom cometh from the Lord, Preacher: The Revd D.W.T. Crooks, M.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 3:15pm. Mon to Sat at 9am. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh City

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. MP (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (1), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. MP (2).

Bailieborough All-Age Service at 10:45am. Open to all.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. All Age Worship, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Christingle Family Service; No evening service.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Morning Prayer Rev. Canon Robert Warren. 7.00pm Caf Church. Wed 25th January at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Service St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Holy Communion. Preacher, Rev. William Olhausen. Reading: Matthew 4: 12-23. Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) Epiphany 3: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Epiphany 3: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 22nd January (3rd Sunday after Epiphany) 10 30 am Morning Prayer

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Service

Mullagh, Co Cavan Morning Prayer at 9:30am. Open to all.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Epiphany 3: 10.00 Morning Prayer

Shercock, Co Cavan All-Age Service at 9:30am. Open to all.

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 25th 10am Holy Communion.

St Columba’s College 10am: Morning Prayer. Preacher: Mr. Philip McKinley (Chaplain at DCU)

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 22nd January - 3rd Sunday after Epiphany: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 25th January - The Conversion of St. Paul: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 24th 10am Holy Communion

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Canon Robert Warren.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion; 3.00pm - Christian Unity Week Service

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 3.30 p.m., ‘Annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity’, service in Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange. *Note - no evening service in Whitechurch this day.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 22nd January - The Third Sunday after the Epiphany: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion; 3.00pm the Terenure Rathgar Fellowship Ecumenical Service of Prayer for Christian Unity, all welcome. Wednesday, 25th January - The Conversion of St.Paul: 10.30am Holy Communion

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Our church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 and everyone is welcome. Supervised creche is available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev. John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are Welcome

Arklow Sunday 22nd 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough (First), Co Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. Rev Daryl Edwards (Convener). All are welcome.

Bailieborough (Trinity), Co Cavan 10am. Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Church is located at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Blackrock St Andrews 9..45am.Reverend Rosemary Lindsay.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church Sunday Service at 11:30am and Midweek Fellowship on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. We are located at Athy Road, Carlow Town and known locally as Scots Church. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches Rev. Stanley Stewart. Ballyhobridge, Co. Fermanagh (10am) Clones, Co. Monaghan (11am) Newbliss, Co. Monaghan (12:15pm). Stonebridge, Co. Monaghan (No Service on Sunday 22nd Jan). For further details, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Donegal Presbyterian Churches There are some 30 congregations across County Donegal and The Border area. For further details, visit www.presbyterianireland.org -then click Find a Church and enter Donegal

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -or check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev John Woodside (Minister Emeritus, Drogheda Presbyterian Church). All Welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City Centre United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are vvery welcome

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sundays at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. To find out more, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, Ballyalbany Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Monaghan, First 11:30am Rev Ronnie Agnew. Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more (First Monaghan Presbyterian Church)

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol) 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Brian Griffin. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. Brian Callan. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham . Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Mrs Val Galloway

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines 11am and 7pm. All welcome. For further details, visit: http://www.grosvenorbaptist.org/

Jamestown Road Baptist Church, Finglas 11am. Pastor Rob Miller. We meet at 29a Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 (about 2 minutes’ walk from the village). All welcome.

Swords Baptist Church, Co Dublin 10:45am. Swords Baptist Church exists to help people meet Jesus and become more like Him. You are very welcome to join us on Sundays. Visit our website: swordsbaptistchurch.com

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie