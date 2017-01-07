Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin Sunday 8th January, The Baptism of Christ. The Cathedral Eucharist, sung by the Cathedral Choir. 11.00 Setting: Palestrina, Missa Brevis. Motet: Tribus miraculis. Preacher: Canon Aisling Shine. 15.30 Choral Evensong. Rose responses. Setting: Bairstow in D. Anthem: Howells, Here is the little door. Tuesday 10th January 18.00 Compline sung by a consort of Lay Vicars Choral. Wednesday 11th January 18.00 Choral Evensong sung by the Girl Choristers. Canticles: Dyson in C. Anthem: Archer, Brightest and best. Thursday 12th January 18.00 Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir. Byrd responses. Canticles: Byrd Short service. Anthem: Sheppard, Reges Tharsis. Saturday 14th January 17.00 Compline sung by a consort of Lay Vicars Choral. Sunday 15th January 11.00 The Cathedral Eucharist Epiphany II. Setting: Briggs Messe pour Notre-Dame. Motet: Martin, Christe, redemptor omnium. 15.30 Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir. Rose responses. Canticles: Howells in G. Anthem: Mendelssohn, There shall a star from Jacob come forth.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 8th of January. Baptism of Christ. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Rev’d Jim Wallace and The Dean Hymns: 196, 204, 136, 491. Communion setting: Herbert Sumsion Communion anthem: Ave verum corpus - Elgar Daily Communion at 1.15pm. Monday to Friday.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER EPIPHANY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Consort Hayden: Missa Sancti Nicolai, Psalm: 29, Mozart: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: Revd I.W. Ellis, B.Th., B.Sc., Prebendary of Donaghmore. 15.15 EPIPHANY PROCESSION sung by the Cathedral Consort music by Dove, Tallis, Nicholson Howells. 16.15 Organ Recital by David Leigh Messiaen: La Nativit du Seigneur. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Andrews, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Saturday 7 January Clonevan 7.30pm (Holy Communion) Sunday 8 JanuaryThe First Sunday after the Epiphany Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Saturday - Informal Service for Children with their Parent’s/Guardians 6pm, at Inch Parish Church. Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. Service of the Word,St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. Service of the Word.

Christ Church Bray 8th January, Epiphany 1, 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Morning Prayer. No evening service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 2 - Thursday 12th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Finglas (St Canice) Epiphany 1: NO SERVICE. United worship in Glasnevin at 11.30.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Epiphany 1: 11.30 All-age Service for the Baptism of Christ

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 8th Jan Holy Communion at 8am, 10.30am and 12 noon. Thursday 12th Jan Holy Communion at 10.30am. We welcome you.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Epiphany 1: NO SERVICE. United worship in Glasnevin at 11.30.

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 11th 10am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Sunday 8th January - The Baptism of Christ: Sung Eucharist with Renewal of Baptismal Promises 11 a.m. Wednesday 11th January - Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 10th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 900 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 8th January - The Baptism of Our Lord - The First Sunday after the Epiphany: 9.00am Matins; 10.30am Holy Baptism. Wednesday, 11th January: 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Rev John Faris. We are located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are Welcome

Bailieborough First, (Corglass) County Cavan First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church meets at 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church -located in the centre of Bailieborough -starts at 10am.

Bailieborough, County Cavan 10am. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Virginia Road, Bailieborough. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 10am on Sun 8th January. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. Rev William Montgomery. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) All are Welcome. For more details, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. Rev. Stephen Rea. Known locally as Scots Church and all are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 11am on Sun 8th January. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. Our current Sunday theme from the Bible is the book of Ecclesiastes.To find our more, visit our website: www.corboypresbyterian.com -or facebook.com/CorboyPresbyterian

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Donegal Presbyterian Churches There are some 30 congregations across County Donegal and The Border area. Visit www.presbyterianireland.org -then click ‘Find a Church’ and enter ‘Donegal’

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev. John Dixon (Minister Emeritus, 1st Antrim). All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -or check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. All Welcome. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm on Sun 8th January. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. You can be assured of a warm welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin 6 Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No Service on Sun 8th January. Services are held at the nearby Ballyhobridge, Clones and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 10am, 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 11.00am United Covenant Service with Holy Communion in Rathgar Methodist Church - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson and Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. John Parkin.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Bill Mullally , President of the Methodist Church in Ireland. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 11.00 United Covenant Service with Holy Communion Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Gorey 10.30am Covenant Service, Rev. Des Bain Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Covenant Service with Holy Communion - Rev Katherine Kehoe and Rev Mark Forsyth

Rathgar 11.00am United Covenant Service with Holy Communion in Rathgar Methodist Church - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson and Rev Andrew Dougherty

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Covenant Service and Holy Communion - Rev Mark Forsyth

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Chrisrian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service (1st Sunday only) 10.45am.All are Welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie