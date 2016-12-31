Church Services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 1st January. . The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Dr Christine O’Dowd Smyth. Hymns: 157, 170, 190, 193. Holy Communion daily at 1.15pm from Monday to Friday.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST Preacher: The Revd P.M. Willoughby, B.A., Prebendary of Tymothan. 15.15 Evening Prayer said in the Lady Chapel. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Monday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday 1st January 2017 - The First Sunday of Christmas; 9.00am Holy Communion: 10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 4th January - 10.30am Holy Communion. Friday, 6th January - The Epiphany: 10.30am Matins.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilmuckridge 11.45am (Carol Service)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride New Years Eve - 11.30 pm..Brief Liturgy followed by Bellringing and refreshment in St. Saviour’s Hall.New Years Day (Sunday) Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. United Service of Holy Communion, St. Mary’s.

Christ Church Bray Tonight 11pm, Ringing in the New Year. 1st January 8.30am Holy Communion 1, 11am Holy Communion 2.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 5th January - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 1st January (1st Sunday of Christmas) 10 30am Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 Holy Communion. No Evening Service.

Sandford Church 11.00am - Refer St Philip’s Church, Milltown

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 4th 10am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 1st January - The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 4th January: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Friday 6th January - The Epiphany of the Lord: Sung Eucharist 7 p.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 3rd 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Philips, Milltown 11.00am - Joint Service

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of all congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). Rev John Faris. All Welcome

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Communion Service Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. Rev William Montgomery. All Welcome. For more details, visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. Rev Stephen Rea. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Rev Katherine Meyer

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -Check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church -located in the centre of Bailieborough -starts at 10am.

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am with communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us; and for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship with celebration of sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, lef by Rev . C. Irwin. All are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am with communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Enjoy tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, County Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am New Year’s Day Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am New Year’s Day Worship - Rev Dr John Parkin

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am New Years Day Worship and Holy Communion - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Dr John Parkin

Dundrum Combined Morning Worship at 11.00am - Rev Stephen Taylor

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev, Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am New Year’s Day All Age Worship - Mrs Roisin Whiting

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Cafe Style New Year’s Day Worship - Mrs Roisin Whiting