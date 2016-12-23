Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford .Saturday 24th December. Christmas Eve. 10.00pm with The Dean Hymns: 174, 166, 158, 188. Sunday 25th December. Christmas Day 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Dean Communion setting: William Mathias Hymns: 177, 166, 164, 160. Communion anthem: ‘The Shepherds Farewell’ - Berlioz and ‘Silent Night’

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin CHRISTMAS DAY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Stanford in C Mathias: A babe is born, Rutter: Shepherds Pipe Carol, Gant: What child is this, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean Ordinary. The Cathedral will be CLOSED on Monday 26 December. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 Christmas Day Eucharist

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Saturday 24 December - Christmas Eve Clonevan 8.30pm (Holy Communion) Sunday 25 December - Christmas Day Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion) * Retiring Collection at all services in aid of the Bishops’ Appeal *

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Christmas Eve - St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30pm. HC (2). Christmas Day - St. Brigid’s Kilbride 7.45am. HC (2), Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1),St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10.30am. HC (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.15am. HC (2). The 10am,10.30am and 11.15am. services on Christmas Day will all have children in mind.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 24th December: 11.30pm First Communion of Christmas, St. Brigid’s. 25th December: 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Family Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Family Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray Tonight Quiet Carols from 11pm, 11.30pm Midnight Communion. Christmas Day, 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Family Service, 11.40am Short Communion Service. 31st December 11pm Ringing in the New Year.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire Christmas Eve 24th Dec. - Service of Holy Communion 1 at 11.30pm. 25th Dec. - Christmas Day Service.

Christ Church, Taney Saturday 24th December at 11.30pm The First Eucharist of Christmas Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. Sunday 25th December at 10.30am Christmas Family Service followed by Holy Communion Rev. Bernie Daly. Monday 26th December at 11.00am Holy Communion Wednesday 28th December. NO SERVICE. Sunday 1st January 2017 at 11.00am United Service of Carols, Readings Holy Communion Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. NO EVENING SERVICE. Wednesday 4th January at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 25th December 2016 Christmas Day 10 30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am Holy Communion with Hymns and Carols 10:30am All Age Holy Communion with Hymns and Carols

Rathfarnham Parish Christmas Eve 11pm First Communion of Christmas preceded by Carol singing at 10.40pm; Christmas Day 8am Holy Communion with Carols; 10.30am Family Christmas Service; 12 noon Holy Communion. Thursday 29th Dec at 10.30am Holy Communion. May you know much joy at this Christmas time.

Sandford Church Tonight 11.30pm - First Eucharist of Christmas; Christmas Day 10.00am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Christmas Eve: 23.30 Midnight Eucharist. Christmas Day: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s Lucan 24 Dec 6pm 11.30pm, 25 Dec 9am 10am

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 Holy Communion 11.30 Christmas Day Family Eucharist

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Saturday 24th December: Midnight Mass 11.30 p.m. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 24 Dec 10pm, 25 Dec 11.30am

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack Christmas Eve 11.30 pm Holy Communion; congregational carols from 11.15. Christmas Day 10.30 am Family Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum Sunday 25th December at 9.00am Christmas Parish Communion Rev. Cathy Hallissey.

St Philips, Milltown Christmas Day: 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish Christmas Eve, 11.00 p.m., Holy Communion. Christmas Day, 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.05 a.m., Service for Children. 11.15 a.m., Holy Communion. St. Stephen’s Day 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Saturday, 24th December - Christmas Eve: 3.00pm the Blessing of the Crib, a children’s service, all welcome. 11.00pm the First Eucharist of Christmas. Sunday 25th December - The Nativity of Our Lord: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am A Family Service of Holy Communion for Christmas Day. Monday 26th December - St.Stephen: 10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 29th December - NO SERVICE.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of the 539 congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Sunday 25th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Everyone is very welcome to join us for our Christmas Day celebration. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 10am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. (Note earlier tome) Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services (usually at 11am) and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11am. (note the earlier start time) Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church, Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Christmas morning service at 10 am. led by Rev. Christy Irwin. All are very welcome. We wish everyone a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. (30-minute service) Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Christmas Day Worship - Rev Ken Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Christmas All Age Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.00 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Tim Kingston Youghal Morning Service at 9.00 am. Led by Mr. Shane Jennings.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Christmas Day Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Methodist Church at 2.00pm -Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Christmas Day Worship - Rev Stephen Taylor

Gorey 8.00am. Christmas Morning Service. Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 9.00am All Age Christmas Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Rathgar 9.30am Christmas Day Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 10.00am All Age Christmas Day Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 8am and11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.00 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie